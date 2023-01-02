Top Recommended Stories
#JEEAfterBoards Trends on Twitter as Chorus to POSTPONE Engineering Entrance Exam Grows Louder
Postpone JEE Mains 2023: Stating that there is less time to prepare for the engineering entrance exam and the current dates are clashing with that of CBSE Board Exams 2023, students have also filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking postponement of the January session.
Postpone JEE Mains 2023: Intensifying their demand to postpone JEE Main 2023 to April, scores of engineering aspirants now are trending #JEEAfterBoards on the microblogging site Twitter. For the unversed, CBSE 12th board exams are scheduled to be held from February 15, 2023, while the JEE Main 2023 exam will be held in two sessions. Session 1 will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023. The last date to apply on jeemain.nta.nic.in is January 12, 2023.
Stating that there is less time to prepare for the engineering entrance exam and the current dates are clashing with that of CBSE Board Exams 2023, students have also filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking postponement of the January session. The plea also challenged the 75% criterion to be eligible for JEE Main 2023.
JEE After Boards Trends on Twitter
Taking to Twitter, an aspirant appealed to the NTA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to postpone the exam elaborating several reasons.
#JEEAfterBoards it’s a humble request to please postpone jee main session 1 to April @DG_NTA @EduMinOfIndia @narendramodi @narendramodi please try to understand our condition #JEEMain2023inApril #jeemainsinapril #JEEAfterBoards pic.twitter.com/S36Dy4JCXi
— Aditya kumar Singh (@Adityak59467465) January 2, 2023
Echoing similar sentiments, a candiate asked, “if you had planned to take the exam in Jan, why did you not inform us back in Sept, why so late? And if this was a impromptu and unplanned decision, that too without considering the student’s situation and just for the sake of normalisation, you are ruining our lives.”
#JEEAfterBoards
if you had planned to take the exam in Jan, why did you not inform us back in Sept, why so late?
And if this was a impromptu and unplanned decision, that too without considering student’s situation and just for the sake of normalisation, you are ruining our lives
— Jiya (@Jiya41372036) January 2, 2023
“Dear Authorities, One of the toughest national level exams and only 40 days prior notice?? Pls think a bit about the student’s plight. I hope u will take better decision for students,” wrote engineering aspirant.
@DG_NTA @dpradhanbjp @IITGuwahati @EduMinOfIndia
Dear Authorities,
One of the toughest national level exams and only 40 days prior notice??
Pls think a bit about the student’s plight.
I hope u will take better decision for students.#JEEAfterBoards#JEEMains2023
— Raman Oswal (@OswalRaman) January 2, 2023
Meanwhile, the registration for the first session is underway on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Those intrested can submit their JEE Main 2023 registration on the official website by January 12, 2023.
