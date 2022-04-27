Postpone NEET 2022: Saying that the current dates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) are a reason of their stress, several medical aspirants across India are seeking postponement of the entrance exam. Some of the students want the NEET UG 2022 to be held in August. After holding online protests on Twitter, some of the students have started an online petition seeking deferment of the exam.Also Read - Reschedule NEET-UG 2022: Students Urge NTA to Postpone Medical Entrance Test by One Month. Here’s What They Say

“We are going through mental stress and pressure because we hardly have any time to prepare for the exam that will determine our future,” the online petition reads. Also Read - Postpone NEET 2022: Students Say Will Not Get Enough Time To Prepare For Exam, #RescheduleNEETUG2022 Trends on Twitter

After the online petition was launched, it has already garnered over 1000 signatures supporting the cause.

“Counselling of NEET-UG 2021 has just ended in March and then NEET-UG 2022 is scheduled in July. How are we to revise such a vast syllabus in just 3 months? Moreover, other important exams like the Board Exams, CUCET, and JEE Mains are also scheduled around the same time. Imagine the trauma and pressure we students are having to go through with all these significant exams scheduled one after the other! Is this a fair decision,” the online petition further reads.

As per the earlier notification, the NEET UG 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 17. On the other side, the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2022 also concludes on June 15. The medical aspirants claim that this gives them very less time to prepare for the exam.

The students claim that for NEET, there is a single attempt, hence their demands should be heard too.

To make their voice heard, the students took to social media platforms including, Twitter, to put forth their demands with the hashtags #postponeneetug2022, and #ReschduleNEETUG2022.

Here’s what students said:

#postpone neet UG 2022 justice pls conduct exam in sept or October this our right if jee why not neet ???? pic.twitter.com/YHTuXCduBZ — neeraksh (@MavuduruSai) April 10, 2022

Where are you guys,we are more than 16 lakh aspirants in neet, can't even reach 1 Lakh tweet,my humble request to all neet aspirants pls tweet as much as you can pls,it will beneficial for all🙏#postpone neet ug 2022#nta help neet students#PMModi #RescheduleNEETUG2022 — Mr_Anonymous (@Mr_Anoinymous) April 16, 2022

On the other hand, the All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA) has written a letter to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare seeking a postponement in the medical entrance exams for postgraduate studies – NEET-PG, and NEET MDS. The aspirants have sought a deferment by about 8-10 weeks.

In the letter to the health ministry, the association claimed that the many doctors and interns will not be able to appear for the upcoming medical postgraduate entrance exams as their final exams got delayed.

It must be noted that there are approximately 5000 interns who served during the pandemic as covid warriors who will be ineligible to take the exam as their final exams are delayed.

The medical aspirants claim that the counselling of NEET PG 2021 is still in process and is scheduled to be over by May 3.

“The difference between exam date and mop up end is too short for an aspirant to prepare for the exam. This creates stressful conditions for mid-ranker students who form a huge chunk of appearing candidates as they have hope to do better if they do not get a seat in counseling but yet they won’t perform well due to lack of time,” the letter to the Health Ministry reads.