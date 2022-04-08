Postpone NEET 2022: As per the earlier announcement, the NTA will hold NEET UG 2022 on July 17 and it has started the registration process for the exam on neet.nta.nic.in. This time, the NEET UG 2022 will be held in 13 languages at test centres across the country. The NTA has made it clear that there will be no upper age limit for appearing for the NEET.Also Read - JEE Main 2022: NTA Reschedules Dates to June and July | Check Dates Here

While the exam date announcement on NEET UG 2022 has come as a relief for some, however, everyone is not happy with the timing of the exam. As there is a gap of only about two months between the exam date announcement and the actual exam, large sections of students on Friday took to Twitter demanding postponement of NEET UG 2022. Also Read - NEET UG Exam 2022 to be Held on July 17: NTA Issues Notification on nta.ac.in | Details Here

Saying that they will not get enough time to prepare for the exam, some of the students took to Twitter and urged the authorities to change NEET 2022 exam dates. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1: Application Correction Window Opens at jeemain.nta.nic.in| Check List of Changes You Can Make

On Twitter, some of the students said that as the NTA has postpend the engineering entrance exam JEE Main despite having two chances a year at JEE, the NTA likewise should postpone NEET, considering there is only one chance at taking the medical entrance exam.

Various hashtags such as #PostponeNEETUG2022, #ReschduleNEETUG2022 started trending on Twitter as these students continued making demand on Twitter for the postponement of the exam.

On Twitter, some of the students said several other exams including CUET and JEE mains are clashing, which is why NTA should consider postponing of the exam.

Here’s what students said on postponement of NEET 2022:

Is @DG_NTA dumb they are giving extension to jee candidates despite of having multiple attempts whereas NEET ug aspirants get only one. Also between boards and neet there is a gap of only 1 month. This cant be justified.

There must be an extension of 1 month. #postponeneetug2022 — Siddharth Kumar⚡ (@siddharthkr04) April 7, 2022

Jee mains get postponed Neet students to NTA – #postponeneetug2022 pic.twitter.com/wfZdbpzO5O — R K Arya (@theritesharya) April 7, 2022

@dpradhanbjp@EduMinOfIndia @narendramodi @amitmalviya @AmitShah @DG_NTA

Please postpone neet by 1 month to provide adequate time for dropper who just not got seats in already delayed counceling & those who appearing in boards

Please help & take decision fast#postponeneetug2022 — A_D (@Magarmach01) April 8, 2022

With the hashtag RescheduleNEETUG2022, #postponeneetug2022, #neet2022, and #neetug2022, several students posted similar demands to reschedule the exam.

Some of the students also started making polls on Twitter asking students if they are okay with the NEET exam dates.

After the official announcement, the exam schedule is now available on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. As per the updates from the NTA, the candidates can register for NEET UG Exam 2022 till May 6, 2022.