NEET MDS 2024 Aspirants Demand Exam Postponement; Ministry Gives Major Update on Exam Centre

Reschedule the NEET MDS 2024 examination date to July seems to grow louder with the dental examination scheduled on March 18, 2024. Aspirants along with several student unions, for the past month, have been demanding the postponement of the NEET MDS examination. The upcoming Supreme court hearing presided over by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, is listed on March 15, 2024; merely three days before the scheduled exam date.

Now, in response to recent news reports highlighting the lack of exam centers for the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test – Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) exam, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare took to its official social media account on X to address the issue. They clarified that there are indeed exam centers available in the North East region. “With reference to some media reports suggesting there are no exam centres in the North East, it is clarified that there are NEET MDS examination centres in north-eastern states. There are exam centres in Shillong, Naharlagun, Kohima, Aizawl, Guwahati and Kolkata,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare wrote.

NEET MDS aspirants have raised concerns regarding the inadequate number of exam centers for the upcoming NEET MDS exam scheduled for March 18, 2024.

#NEETMDSexam With reference to some media reports suggesting there are no exam centres in the North East, it is clarified that there are NEET MDS examination centres in north-eastern states. There are exam centres in Shillong, Naharlagun, Kohima, Aizawl, Guwahati and Kolkata. — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 13, 2024

