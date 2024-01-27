Home

Postpone NEET MDS 2024: Over 8,000 Medical Aspirants Sign Online Petition To Defer Entrance Exam

Expressing disappointment with the scheduled NEET MDS 2024 exam date, aspiring candidates launched a Twitter campaign using hashtags such as #Postponeneetmds2024toJULY, #postponeneetmds2024tilljuly, #NEETMDS2024POSTPONEMENT, and #POSTPONENEETMDS2024.

NEET MDS 2024: Aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery examination along with the other student’s union have been demanding the postponement of the NEET MDS 2024 exam. Their primary request is to reschedule the competitive examination from March to July. However, rejecting the postponement request, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released a notification on January 20. Releasing the notification, the NBEMS stated that the authority will conduct the NEET MDS 2024 on March 18, 2024.

Aspirants have started several petitions on Change.org seeking the postponement of NEET MDS 2024 exams. Until the publication of this news, over 2,760 candidates had signed the one of the postponement petitions. “Considering that counseling for both medical and dental students is intricately connected, aligning the schedule of NEET MDS 2024 with NEET PG Medical by postponing the former to July 2024 would not only provide much-needed clarity to the aspirants but also alleviate the emotional burden we are currently carrying,” reads the text of the petition.

Sharing a post on X, All India Students Dental Association/DENTODONTICS wrote, “5200+ people signed a petition to #PostponeNEETMDS2024toJULY If any exam is conducted the government bodies make sure it’s favourable to all In total 25k aspirants if this lot is suffering then my lord @mansukhmandviya sir you need to look & resolve this 🙏 we req.”

5200+ people signed a petition to #PostponeNEETMDS2024toJULY

If any exam is conducted the government bodies make sure it’s favourable to all

In total 25k aspirants if this lot is suffering then my lord @mansukhmandviya sir you need to look & resolve this 🙏 we req pic.twitter.com/9b7OtG7KNR — All India Students Dental Association/DENTODONTICS (@dentodontics) January 24, 2024

More than 8000 students across various platforms have signed a petition urging the authorities to postpone NEET MDS 2024 till July.

Over 8000 students on diff. platforms sign in petition for postponement of #NEETMDS2024 to July. We urge the government to heed their request,as NEET PG & MDS share similar formats. Let’s ensure fairness for MDS aspirants too @mansukhmandviya @PMOIndia#PostponeNEETMDS2024toJULY pic.twitter.com/8rXPotc4CW — Dr Vivek Pandey (@Vivekpandey21) January 26, 2024

