NEET MDS 2024: Students Association Writes Letter to Ministry, Calls For Postponement Of Medical Exam

NEET MDS 2024 Students are urging the government to postpone the examination like NEET PG 2024. The Students Association has now written a letter to the ministry..

NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date Update

New Delhi: The aspirants of the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test – Master of Dental Surgery Examination this year (NEET-MDS 2024), have been quite troubled as the government has not yet made a decision regarding the NEET MDS 2024 Postponement. As per the current schedule, the NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date is March 18, 2024 but the aspirants are requesting the ministry to postpone the examination to July, just like the NEET PG 2024 Postponement. As the decision regarding the exam date is ‘under consideration’, the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) has written a letter to the Ministry calling for the exam postponement. Here’s what the letter says..

AIMSA Writes Letter To Ministry For NEET MDS 2024 Postponement

As mentioned earlier, a letter, to be more specific, an ‘urgent appeal’ has been sent to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, by the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA).

