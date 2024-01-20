Home

Education

Postpone NEET MDS 2024: Students Urge Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, PM Modi to Delay Exam Till July

Postpone NEET MDS 2024: Students Urge Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, PM Modi to Delay Exam Till July

NEET MDS 2024: As January draws to a close, there has been no update from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) or its officials regarding the specific details of the NEET MDS

NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date (Representative Image)

NEET MDS 2024: As January draws to a close, there has been no update from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) or its officials regarding the specific details of the NEET MDS 2024 exam notification. Disheartened and frustrated students have turned to various social media platforms to voice their concerns and disappointment about the lack of information on this crucial matter. Taking to X(formally Twitter), an aspirant wrote,”If you’re a dental student concerned about the NEET MDS 2024 exam being scheduled for March instead of July, you’re not alone! There has been no official notification of this change, and it’s unclear why the exam dates are still not out ! However, we believe that this change is unfair to students who have been preparing for the exam without clear dates and schedule. We urge everyone reading this to help the aspirants by joining our voices in calling for the exam to be postponed to July. This way, all students can have a fair chance at success.”

Trending Now

If you’re a dental student concerned about the NEET MDS 2024 exam being scheduled for March instead of July, you’re not alone! There has been no official notification of this change, and it’s unclear why the exam dates are still not out ! However, we believe that this change is… — Dr Yash Tiwari (@DrYashTiwari) January 19, 2024

You may like to read

Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, NEET MDS aspirants have urged them to consider postponing the entrance examination to July 2024. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) is the eligibility cum ranking examination for admission to various MDS courses for 2024-2025 admissions. It is conducted by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

“It feels discriminated as a dental graduate as NEETMDS is reportedly scheduled for the 3rd week of March while NEETPG has been pushed to July7th with counseling in August.Feeling the weight of unfair treatment,” reads tweet.

It feels discriminated as a dental graduate as NEETMDS is reportedly scheduled for the 3rd week of March while NEETPG has been pushed to July7th with counseling in August.Feeling the weight of unfair treatment. @MoHFW_INDIA@mansukhmandviya @NbeIndia

#Postponeneetmds2024toJULY — krishna (@krish_1125) January 19, 2024

Another aspirant wrote, “We urge @mansukhmandviya , sir& @MoHFW_INDIA @NbeIndia To look into this matter fast as you postponed neetpg till July, at least consider Neetmds postponement till June.

Any date less than this will be complete injustice to the entire dental fraternity. #Postponeneetmds2024toJULY.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.