‘Postpone NEET MDS 2024 to A Later Date,’ National Students’ Union of India Makes Urgent Appeal For Dental Exam Postponement

NEET MDS 2024 Re-registration starts

The demand for postponing the NEET MDS 2024 exam is growing louder. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially confirmed that the NEET MDS examination will not be postponed and will proceed as scheduled on March 18, 2024. As a result, there are no plans to postpone the dental examination. Students preparing for the NEET MDS can continue with their preparations accordingly. However, the National Students’ Union of India(NSUI) on Friday wrote a fresh letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to reconsider its decision to not postpone the NEET MDS examination.

In its letter, NSUI has highlighted the challenges faced by NEET MDS students, especially those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Students’ Union of India(NSUI) has highlighted some of the key issues that demand urgent intervention. The key issues are as follows

Faulty Eligibility Criteria: Many interns have faced disruptions in their training due to the pandemic, resulting in extended internship completion dates.

Inadequate Preparation Time: With only 11 days left until the exam, students are under extreme mental stress and uncertainty.

Parity with COVID-affected MBBS Interns: Discrepancies in data provided by the Dental Council of India(DCI) raise concerns about the accuracy and reliability of their submission. COVID-affected MBBS interns received appropriate India (DCI) raise measures, but similar actions have not been taken for BDS interns.

Role of DCI: DCT’s submission of false survey data to the Ministry, Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), and student representatives is deeply troubling. This data influenced policy-making decisions for NEET-MDS 2024, impacting the careers of thousands of students.

Urging the Union Minister of Health, Mansukh Mandaviya to reschedule the NEET MDS exam, NSIU said, “Request the postponement of the NEET-MDS 2024 exam to a later date, preferably in July, to provide students adequate preparation time and a fair opportunity to complete.”

The All India Students Dental Association has backed the NSUI’s call for postponement of the examination. Sharing a post on X(Twitter), AISU wrote,”A Press Release From @nsui in support of #RescheduleNEETMDS2024toJULY for #NEETMDS2024 Aspirants who are waiting for justice since long. We req ministry to reconsider there decision & atleast revert in favour of students #NEETMDS2024CASE.”

