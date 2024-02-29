Home

Postpone NEET MDS 2024 to July: AISU Receives RTI Reply, Ministry Calls It ‘Under Process’

Postpone NEET MDS 2024 to July: The demand of MDS aspirants continues. Recently, All India Student's Union(AISU) received RTI reply. Read here.

Postpone NEET MDS 2024: With the NEET MDS 2024 exam approaching, the demand to postpone the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery to July has once again intensified. Earlier on February 8, the All India Student’s Union(AISU) filed a Right to Information(RTI) to postpone the examination, which is scheduled to be held on March 18, 2024. Now according to an RTI reply received by the Student’s Union, their request to postpone the NEET MDS 2024 examination to July is still ‘under process’ at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. ‘A few representations regarding NEET MDS Exam Schedule, have been received which are ‘Under Process’ in this Ministry,’ reads the statement.

On 08.02.2024, we filed an RTI to seek information about the NEET MDS exam postponement. Today, we received a response stating that our representations are ‘Under Process’ in the Ministry #NEETMDS2024 #RescheduleNEETMDS2024ToJuly https://t.co/wCIt9Q2ftL pic.twitter.com/amb2B1aoZn — All India Student’s Union ( AISU ) (@Official_AISU) February 28, 2024

What is NEET MDS 2024?

NEET-MDS 2024 will be the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MDS Courses for the academic session 2024-25. The examination will be held on March 18, 2024. The examination will be held at various NBEMS exam centres. In other words, NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MDS Courses under Dentists Act, 1948 (amended from time to time).

Why MDS aspirants are demanding the postponement of NEET MDS 2024?

Earlier on January 29, the All India Student’s Union(AISU) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging them to postpone the NEET MDS examination till July 2024. ‘The common counselling process for NEET PG and NEET MDS, coupled with the fact that admissions can only commence post the completion of NEET PG internship(excepted in Aug/Sept 2004), renders the March NEET MDS exam impractical,’ AISU in a letter said.

BDS candidates argue that the decision to postpone the NEET 2024 examination for the postgraduate programmes from March 3 to July 7 is discriminatory, especially when compared to the NEET MDS exam. Initially scheduled for February 9, the NEET MDS 2024 exam has been rescheduled to March 18, 2024, according to a notice dated January 20. This represents a mere extension of 38 calendar days from the originally planned date. The aspirants’ primary request to the authorities was to move the competitive exam from March to July.

All India Student’s Union(AISU) claim that the delay in announcing NEET MDS dates has significantly hampered aspirants’ preparation and deteriorated their mental health. ‘BDS students of the 2018 batch face potential ineligibility due to internships extending beyond 31 st March 2024,’ the letter further reads. ‘Failure to address these issues promptly could potentially jeopardize the future of more than 25,000 NEET MDS Aspirants,’ the letter added.

