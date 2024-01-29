Home

Education

Postpone NEET MDS 2024 To July: All India Student’s Union Write Fresh Letter To Health Minister, PM Narendra Modi

Postpone NEET MDS 2024 To July: All India Student’s Union Write Fresh Letter To Health Minister, PM Narendra Modi

Postpone NEET MDS 2024: The All India Student’s Union(AISU) on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging them to postpone the NEET MDS

NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date (Representative Image)

Postpone NEET MDS 2024: The All India Student’s Union(AISU) on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging them to postpone the NEET MDS examination till July 2024. At present, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has planned to conduct the NEET MDS examination on March 18, 2024.

Trending Now

“In 2020, NEET MDS was conducted on Dec 16th 2020, and NEET PG was postponed multiple times due to COVID-19 from Jan to April and further to Sept 2021. The counseling for NEET MDS and NEET PG occurs simultaneously. As a result, aspirants who took NEET MDS in Dec 2020 had to wait until Nov 2021 for counseling, aligning with the postponed NEET PG in September. This year could see a repetition of such a scenario if NEET MDS is not conducted concurrently with NEET PG in July. Dental students would face an extended idle period from March to Sept/Aug. spanning 6-7 months, leading to a wastage of their precious time,” AISU in a letter said.

You may like to read

Several candidates argue that the decision to postpone the NEET PG 2024 exam from March 3 to July 7 is discriminatory, especially when compared to the NEET MDS exam. Initially scheduled for February 9, the NEET MDS 2024 exam has been rescheduled to March 18, 2024, according to a notice dated January 20. This represents a mere extension of 38 calendar days from the originally planned date. The aspirants’ primary request to the authorities was to move the competitive exam from March to July.

Today we’ve sent a representation to @NbeIndia, DCI, @MoHFW_INDIA & @PMOIndia on behalf of NEET MDS aspirants. Hoping our solicitation for #PostponeNEETMDS2024toJULY will be taken into consideration. It’ll be a colossal relief for all NEET MDS aspirants. #POSTPONENEETMDS2024 pic.twitter.com/JmgLYTsWEN — All India Student’s Union ( AISU ) (@Official_AISU) January 29, 2024

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.