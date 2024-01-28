Postpone NEET MDS 2024 To July: ‘Deserve Equal Treatment Like NEET PG Aspirants,’ Student Union Call For MDS Exam Postponement

Home

NEET MDS 2024: It seems that there is no relief for the NEET MDS aspirants. Despite numerous requests for the postponement of NEET MDS 2024 till July, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has confirmed the NEET Exam date as March 18, 2024. Sharing a post on X(formally Twitter), the All India Student’s Union (AISU) wrote, “Neet MDS aspirants deserve equal treatment! 5 weeks for Neet MDS vs. 5 months extension for NEET PG is discriminatory. Listen to their grievances and demands for fairness.#PostponeNEETMDS2024toJULY #POSTPONENEETMDS2024.”

Deserve Equal Treatment Like NEET PG Aspirants: All India Student’s Union (AISU)

Several aspirants claim that extending the NEET PG 2024 examination date from March 3 to July 7 is discriminatory when compared with the NEET MDS examination date. Initially, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) had planned to conduct the NEET MDS examination on February 9; however as per the notice

(dated January 20), the NEET-MDS 2024 will now be conducted on March 18, 2024. This means only an extension of only 38 calendar days from its initial exam date.

Meanwhile, aspirants have started several online petitions on Change.org seeking the postponement of NEET MDS 2024 exams. Until the publication of this news, over 2,975 candidates had signed one of the postponement petitions. “Considering that counseling for both medical and dental students is intricately connected, aligning the schedule of NEET MDS 2024 with NEET PG Medical by postponing the former to July 2024 would not only provide much-needed clarity to the aspirants but also alleviate the emotional burden we are currently carrying,” reads the text of the petition.

Taking to X, an aspirant wrote,”4 months to study or 4 months to sit at home ? What would be better ALIGN NEET MDS WITH NEET PG.”

“For how much longer must we endure this confusion? How many more years will there be a partiality between neet pg and neet mds ? Dint we study hard for 5 years to reach here A plea to align NEETMDS with NEET PG,” wrote another aspirant.

