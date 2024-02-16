Home

Postpone NEET MDS 2024 To July: Will NEET MDS 2024 Be Postponed? Students Approach Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India

With only a month left for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test – MDS to be held, aspirants continue to demand the postponement of the medical examination. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the NEET MDS 2024 exam on March 18, 2024. However, several candidates argue that the decision to postpone the NEET PG 2024 exam from March 3 to July 7 is discriminatory, especially when compared to the NEET MDS exam. Initially scheduled for February 9, the NEET MDS 2024 exam has been rescheduled to March 18, 2024, according to a notice dated January 20. This represents a mere extension of 38 calendar days from the originally planned date. The aspirants’ primary request to the authorities was to move the competitive exam from March to July.

Expressing disappointment with the scheduled NEET MDS 2024 exam date(tentative), aspiring candidates launched a Twitter campaign using hashtags such as #Postponeneetmds2024toJULY, #postponeneetmds2024tilljuly, #NEETMDS2024POSTPONEMENT, and #POSTPONENEETMDS2024. As per the EdexLive report, two candidates have approached the Supreme Court urging for the postponement of the NEET MDS exam.

While speaking to EdexLive, Dr Ayesha Nazrin, one of the candidates who filed a petition, stated that many of her friends lamented that they were not eligible for the exam due to the cut-off eligibility.

