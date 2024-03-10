Home

NEET MDS 2024 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow Amid Calls For Exam Postponement Continues

NEET MDS 2024 Postponement Latest Updates: Aspirants claim that several students are set to finish their internships in July or August, making them ineligible for the NEET MDS if the exam is held in March.

NEET MDS 2024 Postponement Latest Updates: Despite several requests from the National Students’ Union of India(NSUI) to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to reconsider its decision to not postpone the NEET MDS examination, there has been no update from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) whether the revised NEET MDS examination date will be released or not. According to the circular(dated March 7, 2024) released by NBE, the NEET-MDS 2024 will be conducted as per the pre-notified schedule on March 18, 2024, thus confirming that the NEET MDS examination will not be postponed.

Moreover, NBE will close the NEET MDS 2024 registration window tomorrow, March 11, 2024, till 11:55 PM. “No edit window shall be available to the candidates who will submit their applications during the aforesaid online registration window. Candidates are advised to exercise caution while filling in their applications in order to avoid any errors as there shall be no opportunity later to edit/modify/change any information submitted, “NBE in an official notice said.

The opening of the NEET MDS 2024 registration portal has brought new challenges, prompting calls for the postponement of the examination. Some of the problems are the last-minute admit card and limited exam centre. Speaking of the NEET MDS 2024 postponement, let’s understand why dental aspirants are protesting.

NEET MDS 2024 Postponement: Why Are Dental Aspirants Protesting?

Initially, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) had planned to conduct the NEET MDS examination on February 9. Later, the NEET MDS 2024 Exam Date was revised.



Aspirants claim that several students are set to finish their internships in July or August, making them ineligible for the NEET MDS if the exam is held in March.

