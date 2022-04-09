NEET PG 2022 Latest Update: The Kerala House Surgeon’s Association (KHSA) on Saturday in a letter urged the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to postpone the National Eligibility Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 exam by one month and extend the internship eligibility date till August 31.Also Read - Postpone NEET PG 2022: Students File Fresh Plea in SC, Say Internship Formality Not Completed

In the letter to NBE, the Kerala House Surgeon’s Association said that the medical students of Kerala were subjected to a long period of uncertainty surrounding their clinical postings and exam dates, resulting in their final MBBS exams getting postponed repeatedly and in turn, their internship. Also Read - NEET SS 2021: Admit Card to Release Today on nbe.edu.in | Know Steps to Download

“Out of around 8,500 interns who were ineligible to write the exam, around 2,500 intern doctors were from Kerala,” the Kerala House Surgeon’s Association wrote in the letter to the NBE. Also Read - NEET-UG Results 2021: NTA Makes Big Announcement For Candidates on OMR Answer Sheets, Scorecards | Details Here

The Kerala House Surgeon’s Association said over 2,500 house surgeons who come under the Kerala University of Health Sciences will be ineligible to write the NEET PG exam as their internship will conclude only by August, as the eligibility criterion right now is set to July 31, as the internship eligibility criteria deadline was previously changed from May 31 to July 31, which did not accommodate interns from Kerala.

It must be noted that the National Board of Examinations (NBE) had postponed the NEET PG 2022 exam to May 21 from March 12 following representations received from doctors regarding a request to delay the medical entrance test since it clashes with the counselling date.