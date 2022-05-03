New Delhi: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has written to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2022) exam scheduled to be held on May 21. Referring to the delay in the counselling process, the doctors association stated,”The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announced on April 30 that the provisional stray vacancy round of NEET PG counselling, the results of which had been previously announced on April 29, was made NULL & VOID, and the final result of the stray vacancy will be released on Tuesday. As soon as this is completed, the state governments can conduct a mop-up round. Several states have already released dates for the same, most of which revolve around the middle of May.”Also Read - Postpone NEET PG 2022 or Else We Have To Surrender Our Medical Degrees: Doctors Write to President, PM Modi

The letter added that the candidates of NEET PG 2021 deserve a fair chance to participate in the ongoing counselling process and also get adequate time to prepare for the upcoming NEET PG 2022. "Since the NEET PG 2022 date is May 21, we urge the concerned authorities to look into this matter urgently and further postpone the NEET PG 2022 for a reasonable period of time so that the current NEET PG 2021 aspirants have sufficient time to prepare for the same," the letter concluded.

FIAMA President Rohan Krishnan said that the concern is very genuine as NEET PG is one of the toughest exams a doctor has to go face.

“Preparations do take around a year and the last two-three weeks before the exam are more crucial. We cannot expect them to attend the counselling and at the same time prepare for the exam,” he added.

Medical Students to Approach SC on May 4

Meanwhile, a medical students’ association is expected to move the Supreme Court on May 4 seeking postponement of NEET PG 2022 exam. “The association will be filing a petition on May 4 on postponing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG) 2022”, said All India Medical Students’ Association national president Dr. Jitendra Singh. In a tweet, he urged all medical associations to join ‘in this fight’ for justice for medical students.

Earlier last month, nearly 2,600 doctors appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2022) exam had urged President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the prestigious exam. In their letter, doctors underlined that they would have no choice but to surrender their medical degrees to the Government of India if the National Board of Examinations (NBE) conducts the NEET PG 2022 exam on the scheduled date.

“There is no one showing empathy or compassion for the COVID warriors in the time of urgency. We are being continuously harassed mentally by NMC (National Medical Council ) and NBE (National Board of Examination) because of their mismanagement. We are not at fault at any time but because of the chaotic bodies like NMC and NBE, we are facing all these consequences,” read the letter.