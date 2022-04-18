Postpone NEET-PG 2022: Sharing their grievances, nearly 2,600 doctors appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2022) exam have written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging them to postpone the prestigious exam, scheduled to be held on May 21, 2022. In the letter, doctors underlined that they would have no choice but to surrender their medical degrees to the Government of India if the National Board of Examinations (NBE) conducts the NEET PG 2022 exam on the scheduled date. “There is no one showing empathy or compassion for the COVID warriors in the time of urgency. We are being continuously harassed mentally by NMC (National Medical Council ) and NBE (National Board of Examination) because of their mismanagement. We are not at fault at any time but because of the chaotic bodies like NMC and NBE, we are facing all these consequences,” read the letter.Also Read - PM Modi to Address Nation From Red Fort on April 21. Here's What to Expect

Insufficient Gap Days

In the letter, the candidates also highlighted the insufficient gap days the NBE has provided between the previous year's NEET PG 2021 counselling and NEET PG 2022 exam. . "As per the policy of NMC, there needs to be sufficient gap between Counselling of one session and next examination. But this year the all-India counselling will be over by 3rd May 2022 and State counselling will start afterwards which might go till mid or may end. The examination is scheduled for 21st May, just a few days after completion of All India counselling. This stands unfair. NMC is adamant in not postponing the exam as they want to start the session by August," the letter stated.

Narrating their ordeal further, the doctors said that they are in a dilemma if they should attend counselling or prepare for exam because of the 'insufficient time gap'. "Counselling schedule was changed nearly 7 times by MCC this year, also mop-up round was cancelled both at all India and state level. How could we study amongst these uncertainties created by these exam bodies? " asked the doctors

‘Postpone NEET PG 2022 by 2 Months’

The doctors also mentioned the previous postponement order by the Union Health Ministry where it had asked the NBE to postpone NEET PG 2022 by 6-8 weeks since it was clashing with the NEET PG 2021 counselling. “In the previous postponement order, Hon’ble HFM had clearly directed NBE to give 6-8 week gap but due to incompetency of MCC to complete counselling on time, we again landed in the same situation. NEET PG exam is conducted yearly once and around 1.5 lakhs doctors appear for exam, it is evident that we will be losing our precious one year of career. Why should students suffer just to prevent financial loss of NBE and NMC, which is a direct result of their irresponsibility”, the letter said.

‘Last Hope’

Furthermore, the doctors requested the President, PM and other concerned authorities to postpone the medical entrance by at least two months. “Kindly intervene in this at the earliest keeping in mind the life of thousands of doctors, whom you once called COVID WARRIORS. You are our last hope! Hope you will save us from this mental harassment by Postponing the exam by at least 2 months and preventing the devastating consequences of self-destruction”, the letter concludes.