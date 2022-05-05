Postpone NEET-PG 2022: The chorus for cancellation of the upcoming NEET-PG 2022 grew louder with the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) and the All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA) extending support to the postgraduate medical aspirants. Doctors across the country have underlined that they do not have enough time to prepare for the forthcoming exams due to the delayed counseling. They have urged the government to postpone the NEET PG 2022 for a reasonable period of time so that the current NEET PG 2021 aspirants get sufficient time to prepare for the examination.Also Read - 'Postpone NEET-PG 2022', Doctors' Body Urges Health Minister; Students' Association to Move SC | Key Points

86% of Students Want Exam to be Postponed

For the unversed, NEET PG 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2022. Recently, a survey conducted by Times Now revealed that 86 per cent of aspirants want the exams to be postponed. However, 12 per cent candidates voted against the postponement, and 2 percent were unable to decide.

2,600 Students Seek President, PM Intervention

Earlier last month, nearly 2,600 doctors appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2022) exam had written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging them to postpone the prestigious exam. In the letter, the doctors underlined that they would have no choice but to surrender their medical degrees to the Government of India if the National Board of Examinations (NBE) conducts the NEET PG 2022 exam on the scheduled date.

‘NEET PG 2021 Candidates deserve a fair chance’

On May 1, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to intensify students’ demands. “In the wake of so many barriers to overcome, the candidates of NEET PG 2021 deserve a fair chance to participate in the ongoing counselling process and also get adequate time to prepare for the upcoming NEET PG 2022”, FAIMA letter stated.

FIAMA President Rohan Krishnan said that the concern is very genuine as NEET PG is one of the toughest exams a doctor has to go face. “Preparations do take around a year and the last two-three weeks before the exam are more crucial. We cannot expect them to attend the counselling and at the same time prepare for the exam,” he added.

Matter Reaches Supreme Court

The matter also reached the Supreme Court as the all India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) filed a plea in the apex court seeking postponement of NEET-PG 2022. Advocate Sandeep S Tiwari apprised about the petition onTwitter. “On behalf of All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) we have moved Supreme Court of India against scheduled examination of NEET -PG 2022 dated 21st May, 2022. The aspirants raised own grievances due to mismatch/clashing of dates in ongoing counselling for NEET-PG 2021,” he tweeted.

Though several reports suggest that the NEET PG 2022 will be held as per the schedule on May 21, candidates and medical bodies continue to voice their concerns on different platforms. Candidates are advised to follow verified channels only for information regarding latest updates on NEET PG 2022 exams