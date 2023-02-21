Home

Postpone NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: SC to Hear Plea on Friday, Demand For Delay of Exam Continues

Postpone NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: While the aspirants are waiting for the Supreme Court hearing, the medical association urged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to postpone NEET PG 2023 by 2-3 months, considering the demands of the students.

Postpone NEET PG 2023: In the meantime, a group of aspirants have launched an online petition on the website Change.org seeking the postponement of NEET PG exam. Over 7,000 candidates have signed the online petition.

Postpone NEET PG 2023: As the NEET PG 2023 aspirants continue their demand for the postponement of the medical exam and have filed a plea in the Supreme Court in this regard, Dr Rohan Krishnan of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), on Tuesday said the matter will be heard by the apex court on Friday. Taking to Twitter, he said the Supreme court is the last hope and hearing is likely on Friday.

“Whatever I said is correct and shall work for MY JUNIORS. Supreme court is last hope. Supreme Court hearing is on Friday.(tentative). The NMC is not very positive. Shall try to persue @NMC_IND, However @mansukhmandviya Sir can take a firm stand. So pls do,” he said.

While the aspirants are waiting for the Supreme Court hearing, the medical association urged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to postpone NEET PG 2023 by 2-3 months, considering the demands of the students.

Last week, the Telangana High Court dismissed a plea to postpone the postgraduate medical entrance exam and asked the National Medical Commission (NMC) to reconsider the exam date.

After the Telangana HC hearing, the aspirants filed a separate petition in the top court and demanded the postponement of the NEET PG 2023 exam.

“If the FMGE exam can be rescheduled 15 days before the exam due to elections, NEET PG can and should be postponed considering the genuine cause, ” the FAIMA national chairman had said in a tweet.

In the meantime, a group of aspirants has launched an online petition on the website Change.org seeking the postponement of NEET PG exam. Over 7,000 candidates have signed the online petition.

