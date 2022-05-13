New Delhi: Soon after the Supreme Court refused to postpone the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022), medical aspirants expressed disappointment over the judgement and launched an online campaign using hashtag #JusticeForDoctors. Earlier in the day, a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said postponement of the examination would create ‘chaos and uncertainity’ and would affect the larger section of students, who have registered for the examination.Also Read - Elon Musk Says $44 Billion Twitter Deal Put On Hold Due To Pending Details On Spam, Fake Accounts

The bench said that there are two categories of students — one which is seeking postponement — and the larger category of over two lakh six thousand candidates who would be affected by the postponement after having prepared for the examination. It noted that the government is trying to bring back the schedule of examination on time as it was affected due to the pandemic. As the country gets back on the rails, which was derailed due to the pandemic, the time schedule laid down by this court must be adhered to, it added. Also Read - Postponement Will Impact Patients' Care & Treatment, SC Refuses to Defer NEET-PG 2022, Exams to be Held as Scheduled

‘Justice For Doctors’ Trends On Twitter

Disappointed with the court’s decision, the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) that had approached the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the exam by 8 to 10 weeks said, “Candidates are not responsible for the delay in counseling of NEETPG2021. The demand for postponement of the examination of the candidates of NEETPG2022 is justified. We are deeply pained by the decision taken by the Hon’ble Supreme Court regarding NEET PG22.” Also Read - Twitter Fires 2 Top Managers, Announces Hiring Freeze Ahead Of Elon Musk Takeover

Candidates are not responsible for the delay in counseling of NEETPG2021. The demand for postponement of the examination of the candidates of NEETPG2022 is justified. We are deeply pained by the decision taken by the Hon'ble Supreme Court regarding NEET PG22. #POSTPONENEETPG2022 — ALL INDIA MEDICAL STUDENTS' ASSOCIATION (@official_aimsa) May 13, 2022

Check out some other tweets here:-

Frontline workers must not be penalised for standing by the country during difficult times!!#JusticeForDoctors — Azad | आज़ाद (@HarshBisaria) May 13, 2022

No words are enough to express the pain of #NEETPG2022 aspirants.

🟠 Improper counselling schedules

⚪ No proper time to prepare

🟢 No proper response from officials

🤞🤞🙏🙏 #JusticeForDoctors #POSTPONENEETPGBY10WEEKS 𝙄𝙏𝙎 𝘼𝙇𝙇 𝙁𝘼𝙇𝙇𝙀𝙉 𝙊𝙉 𝘿𝙀𝘼𝙁 𝙀𝘼𝙍𝙎 — Dr.Dinesh Kumar Reddy (@doctor965) May 13, 2022

We are there for NEET PG Aspirants and will help them in every possible manner and we are raising our voice along with them to reschedule NEET PG 2022 and stop your dictatorship, listen to our voice, we stand united #JusticeForDoctors pic.twitter.com/CBSjgDw6qC — Md Kabir Ahamad (@MdKabirAhamad) May 13, 2022

The National Students’ Union of India also extended their support to medical aspirants. Taking to Twitter, it said, “NEET-PG aspirants have served as junior doctors for 2 consecutive years during the Corona period. Counselling is not yet completed after the 2021 NEET PG exam and the government wants to take NEET PG 2022. which is not appropriate. #JusticeForDoctors.”

Congress students’ body wrote, “NSUI hopes the govt would immediately take steps to alleviate the suffering of the future of medical fraternity in India who stood as front line warriors during pandemic COVID.”

NEETPG aspirants have served as junior doctors for 2 consecutive years during the Corona period. Counseling is not yet completed after the 2021 NEETPG exam and the government wants to take NEETPG 2022. which is not appropriate. #JusticeForDoctors pic.twitter.com/LA8ZE02mlG — NSUI (@nsui) May 13, 2022

Politicians Extend Support to Candidates

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had extended support to these aspirants and urged the Health Ministry to postpone NEET PG 2022.

NEETPG2021 की counselling में देरी के ज़िम्मेदार परीक्षार्थी नहीं हैं। NEETPG2022 के परीक्षार्थियों की परीक्षा टालने की मांग जायज़ है। डॉक्टरों ने कोरोना काल में लाखों लोगों की दिन-रात सेवा की। सरकार इन्हे प्रताड़ित न करे, इनकी बात सुने और न्याय करे।#POSTPONENEETPG2022 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 13, 2022

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had extended her support to these aspirants yesterday and urged the Health Ministry to postpone NEET PG 2022. Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached out to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya and urged him to consider medical aspirants’ demands.

“Mansukh Mandviya ji, due to the delay in counselling of NEETPG2021, the candidates of NEETPG2022 are putting forward a very legitimate demand to postpone the examination by a few weeks. Please relieve these youths from mental stress by taking the step of postponing the exam for a few weeks,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted. ..@mansukhmandviya जी NEETPG2021 की counselling में हुई देरी के चलते NEETPG2022 के अभ्यर्थी परीक्षा को कुछ हफ्तों के लिए टालने की एकदम जायज मांग आपके सामने रख रहे हैं कृपया परीक्षा को कुछ हफ्तों के लिए टालने का कदम उठाकर इन युवाओं को मानसिक तनाव से राहत दीजिए#POSTPONENEETPG2022 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 11, 2022

NSUI president Neeraj Kundan said,”Aspirants completed their (NEET-PG 2021) counselling on 7 May and exam is scheduled for 21 May. Don’t know how Govt. is expecting them to prepare 19 subjects in 14 days. NEET PG 2022 MUST BE POSTPONED!”

Aspirants completed their (NEET-PG 2021) counselling on 7 May and exam is scheduled for 21 May. Don't know how Govt. is expecting them to prepare 19 subjects in 14 days. NEET PG 2022 MUST BE POSTPONED !#JusticeForDoctors pic.twitter.com/FOiPBNDNpW — Neeraj Kundan (@Neerajkundan) May 13, 2022

NSUI national chairman Aditya Bhagat asserted that it is unjust towards the aspiring doctors that the counselling process is not being planned properly.

“The confusion persists! It is unjust towards the aspiring doctors that the counselling process is not being planned properly. There is not enough gap between the two counselling procedures which leads to confusion”, Bhagat tweeted.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting postponement of the NEET-PG examination.

In its letter, the IMA said the NEET-PG 2021 was held five months after the scheduled date in September 2021. Then the counselling scheduled to begin on October 25, 2021, was also initiated after a delay (in January, 2022) due to pending decision on seat reservations and was further delayed owing Supreme Court ruling of March 31, 2022, which ordered the cancellation and conduction of special round of counselling for the mop-up round.

As a result of the delayed counselling schedule, NEET PG 2022 was deferred from April 2022 to May 2022, so that the candidates could appear for the final stray vacancy round of NEET PG 2021 and can still have plenty of time for preparation and reappearance for the next NEET PG 2022 exam, if they failed to secure a seat this year, the IMA said.