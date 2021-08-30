NEET 2021: Amid growing clamour to postpone NEET-UG till October, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Sunday wrote to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying that the medical entrance exam clashes with many other exams which may break the concentration of a student to prepare for NEET-UG 2021.Also Read - NTA NEET-UG 2021: BIG Update For Aspirants Demanding Postponement of Medical Entrance Exams

In his letter to Pradhan, NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan said, “Class 12 is a very crucial year in a student’s life. All his future outcomes depend upon what career option does he/she decides. Hence, a generally fills many examination forms. The current examination date of NEET UG is 12th September. The exam requires rigorous preparation and objective examination tests many aspects of learning. Hence, a student needs to be in top form to perform well in such kind of examination.”

“The problem here is that there are many other exams schedule around 12th September, which are subjective in nature, which may break the concentration of a student,” Kundan said.

The NSUI president also listed the name of examinations in his letter that are scheduled around September 12

ICAR: September 7, 8, 9

Physics CBSE: September 9

Physics MP Board: September 11

Biology MP Board: September 13

Maths CBSE Board: September 13

COMEDK: September 14

QJEE: September 6- September 18

MHT CET: September 4- September 20

A section of students is demanding postponement of NEET-UG 2021 due to back-to-back exams including those conducted by CBSE. They have also started several campaigns on Twitter such as #JusticeforNEETUGAspirants #ShiftNEETUG, #PostponeNEETUGTillOctober #DelayNEET, #RescheduleNEET to press their demands.

However, Vineet Joshi, Director General of the National Testing Agency confirmed that NEET Exam 2021 will not be postponed. “There is no direct clash of NEET with other exams, thus the medical exam will be held as scheduled next month”, Joshi told India TV.

Echoing similar sentiments, officials from the ministry of education said that changes in NEET-UG dates will defer the exam by at least 2 months due to logistical issues and may also lead to indefinite delay owing to other precariousness.