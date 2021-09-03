Postpone NEET-UG 2021: All eyes are set on the Supreme Court as it will hear a plea seeking postponement of NEET-UG 2021, scheduled to be held on September 12, Sunday. Filed by a section of students, the plea sought to quash the July 13 notice issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), by which it was decided to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-Undergraduate exams on September 12. Earlier last year, a similar plea was filed before the court but the SC had dismissed it (plea), saying the precious years of students “cannot be wasted” and life has to go on.Also Read - NEET UG 2021: Tamil Nadu Plans to Bring New Law to Scrap NEET, Considering Medical Admissions Based on Class 12 Marks

