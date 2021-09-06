Postpone NEET-UG 2021: The Supreme Court will resume hearing on pleas seeking rescheduling of NEET-UG 2021. Filed through Advocate Sumanth Nookala, the plea sought to quash the July 13 public notice scheduling National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-Undergraduate exams on September 12, Sunday as being “manifestly arbitrary” and “in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution of India”. Furthermore, the petitioner has urged the court that a direction may be issued for shifting the medical entrance exam to a suitable date soon after the ongoing board/other competitive exams. A three-judge bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Hrishikesh Roy, and Justice CT Ravikumar will hear the matter today.Also Read - NEET PG 2021: Admit Card to be Out Tomorrow, Download Using This Step-by-step Guide | DIRECT LINK Here

NEET matter will be heard on Monday — Adv Anubha Shrivastava Sahai 🇮🇳 (@anubha1812) September 3, 2021

Postpone NEET-UG 2021 Plea in Supreme Court | Here Are The LIVE Updates

07: 43 AM: On Sept 3, after hearing the submission made by the counsel representing the National Testing Agency(NTA), the three-judge bench had said, “Your grievance is other exams will commence and your result isn’t declared. The relief claimed is unnecessary as authorities say you will be permitted to appear.”

07:32 AM: Defending its decision to conduct exams on Sept 12, the NTA reportedly told the Supreme Court that the non-declaration of the results (of CBSE Private, Compartment, and Patrachar exams for Class XII) won’t prevent medical aspirants from writing the NEET-UG exam as results are required only during the counselling, reported Jagran Josh

07:13 AM: Last year, a similar plea was filed before the court but the SC had dismissed it (plea), saying the precious years of students “cannot be wasted” and life has to go on.

07:00 AM: On September 3, a three-judge bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Hrishikesh Roy, and Justice CT Ravikumar had adjourned the hearing on the plea to Monday (September 6).