NEET-UG 2021: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking rescheduling of NEET-UG 2021 to a date after the declaration of the CBSE compartment/private/patrachar exams. This comes as a big setback for a section of medical aspirants who were demanding postponement of NEET-UG, claiming that the crucial entrance test is clashing with many other competitive exams.

However, the three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar said that the petitioners will be at liberty to make a representation before the authorities raising their concerns. The apex court bench which also comprises Justices Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar said that they cannot intervene with into the schedule (of examination) citing the inconvenience of a section of students.

'Burn the midnight oil and prepare'

“These students should burn the midnight oil and prepare. How much can we intervene as a court? Our indulgence means we are causing strain and pain to so many students. If authority wants to do on its own its for them to decide. Please don’t use our platform to push them”, said the top court while refusing to direct rescheduling of NEET-UG.

“Relief claimed is to quash public notice issued scheduling NEET-UG 2021 on 12th sept. For reasons canvassed by petitioners’ counsel, we are not impressed nor willing to show any indulgence to petitioners or allow them to invoke remedy under Article 32”, the bench said in its order.

Exams to be held on Sept 12

Now that the court has refused to defer the medical entrance test, the NTA would conduct the NEET-UF on Sept 12, Sunday. The conducting body would be releasing the NEET-UG Admit Card on September 9, 2021 on neet.nta.nic.in