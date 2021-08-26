NEET, JEE Main 2021 Latest Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday brought a major change in this year’s NEET and JEE Main 2021 exams and removed the provision of giving priority to candidates older in age in the rank lists of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 for Engineering and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 for Medical admissions.Also Read - Madras HC Disallows 10% Reservation in Medical, Dental Courses in State Contributed Seats to All India Quota

The NTA has issued the information brochures of the two exams and has not mentioned anything about candidates’ age as a criterion for breaking ties. Also Read - NEET 2021: To Avoid Clash With Other Entrances, Students Demand NEET UG Exam Be Postponed

Notably, the NTA every year prepares the rank lists of both the Medical and Engineering entrance exams by using a tie-breaking policy so that two candidates don’t get the same rank. Also Read - ICAR 2021: NTA Modifies Eligibility Criteria for AIEEA-PG, AICE-PhD Exams on icar.nta.ac.in

As per the latest announcement, the step will be counted as a major change to the national-level Medical and Engineering entrance exams. Notably, this year’s JEE and NEET information booklets do not mention candidates’ age as a criterion for the tie-breaking policy.

However, in NEET 2020, the age factor was used to decide the all-India topper as two students, Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab and Uttar Pradesh’s Akanksha Singh both scored 720 out of 720.

The NTA had last year adopted the tie-breaking policy for the JEE Main Engineering exam and said the candidates with higher NTA scores in Mathematics will be given preference, followed by their scores in Chemistry and Physics. However, for this year, the age factor for tie-breaking for the JEE Main exam has been removed.

With this huge change, it is expected that the final merit lists of both the national exams will have multiple candidates on the same ranks.