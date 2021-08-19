NEET UG 2021: After launching an online campaign on social media, the students on Thursday urged the National Testing Agency (NTA), Education Ministry, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to postpone NEET 2021 till October. In the social media campaign, the students have said that they will appear for different exams in September and it is not possible for them to prepare for those together as each exam has a different pattern.Also Read - CBSE Soon to Launch Portal For Schools to Prepare List of Candidates For Board Exams 2022, Sanyam Bhardwaj Writes to Principals

The strong demand from the students came as NEET UG 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 12. In the meantime, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 improvement and compartment exams are set to be held between August 25 to September 15. The next day after the medical exam on September 12 is the math paper on September 13. Apart from this, the ICAR AIEEA, the national-level undergraduate entrance examination for BSc courses, and state-level exams like OJEE 2021, Maharashtra CET 2021, CoMEDK UGET are scheduled around and close to NEET.

The ICAR is scheduled to be held on September 13, MHT CET 2021 will be held from September 4 to 10 and from September 14 to 20 and CoMEDK will be on September 14.

The students say that the dates of each of the exam is around the same time which will make them face difficulties in preparing for the exam as they would have to travel to each exam centre which would take up a lot of time.

This is what the students said on Twitter:

Sir @dpradhanbjp

why MEDICAL students are treated so poorly

1) changed our exam pattern in last 2month

2) madeNEETcompulsory for different courses and informed 2 month before exam

3) NEET is clashing with many other exams #PleaseRescheduleNEETUG #PleaseRescheduleNEETUG#NEET — Maanv (@maanv2785) August 19, 2021

Please do the needful for the NEET ASPIRANTS too Sir! @dpradhanbjp

What about our persistent demands in light of the genuine concerns and issues that we've raised? Don't we deserve to maximise our performances? #PleaseRescheduleNEETUG https://t.co/s9zABpFbwR — Yashi Singh (@YashiSi23129121) August 19, 2021

India Wide Parents Association writes letter to Centre: In the meantime, President of India Wide Parents Association Lawyer and child rights activist Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai on Wednesday wrote the Chairman NTA, Joint Director and Minister of Education Govt of India, requesting them to postpone the NEET UG exam for a week so that students don’t face any problem appearing for the other exams.

Tamil Nadu to scrap NEET: On the other hand, the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said the state will soon introduce a resolution to scrap the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Notably, the state government has been against having a common medical entrance exam. In this regard, the Tamil Nadu constituted a committee to study the relevance of NEET as an entrance exam for medical studies.

NTA Issues fresh guidelines: In the meantime, the NTA said that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 will be held on 12 September and issued a list of fresh guidelines for students. The NTA had earlier this month closed the registrations process where it allowed students to make changes to their exam forms. The NTA also said that admit cards will be issued by the agency on the official website neet.nta.nic.in from 9 September onwards. Notably, the NEET UG 2021 exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode.