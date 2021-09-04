Postpone NEET-UG 2021: All eyes are set on the Supreme Court as it will take up on Monday pleas seeking rescheduling of NEET-UG 2021. Yesterday, a three-judge bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Hrishikesh Roy, and Justice CT Ravikumar had adjourned the hearing on the plea to Monday (September 6). Stating that the medical entrance test is clashing with other competitive and CBSE offline exams, the plea filed through Advocate Sumanth Nookala sought to quash the July 13 notice issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), based on which it was decided to conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-Undergraduate exams on September 12, Sunday. The petitioner has urged the court that a direction may be issued for shifting the medical entrance exam to a suitable date soon after the ongoing board/other competitive exams. Last year, a similar plea was filed before the court but the SC had dismissed it (plea), saying the precious years of students “cannot be wasted” and life has to go on.Also Read - Postpone NEET-UG 2021 Plea in SC: Here's What Happened in Court | Highlights

During the court proceedings, after hearing the submission made by the counsel representing the National Testing Agency(NTA), the three-judge bench said, “Your grievance is other exams will commence and your result isn’t declared. The relief claimed is unnecessary as authorities say you will be permitted to appear.”

Defending its decision to conduct exams on Sept 12, the NTA reportedly told the Supreme Court that the non-declaration of the results (of CBSE Private, Compartment, and Patrachar exams for Class XII) won’t prevent medical aspirants from writing the NEET-UG exam as results are required only during the counselling, reported Jagran Josh.

The court proceedings come a day after over 1400 students signed an online petition on change.org to intensify their demands. “We request the Education Minister and the NTA to take the wise decision of postponing the NEET exam to October for the sake of students’ mental stress and safety and so that every neet aspirant gets an equal chance in performing well during this tough time,” the petitioner said.

On the other hand, Vineet Joshi, Director General of the National Testing Agency confirmed that NEET Exam 2021 will not be postponed. “There is no direct clash of NEET with other exams, thus the medical exam will be held as scheduled next month”, Joshi told a leading portal.

Officials from the ministry of education said that changes in NEET-UG dates will defer the exam by at least 2 months due to logistical issues and may also lead to indefinite delay owing to other precariousness.

Last week, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) wrote to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying that the medical entrance exam clashes with many other exams which may break the concentration of a student to prepare for NEET-UG 2021.

“Class 12 is a very crucial year in a student’s life. All his future outcomes depend upon what career option does he/she decides. Hence, a generally fills many examination forms. The current examination date of NEET UG is 12th September. The exam requires rigorous preparation and objective examination tests many aspects of learning. Hence, a student needs to be in top form to perform well in such kind of examination”, said NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan in his letter to Pradhan.

Experts, on the other hand, believe that the exam date is suitable given the current circumstances. “The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on August 1 but it has been delayed by more than a month. As per medical experts, the third wave of the coronavirus outbreak is expected to hit the country around September-end or October. There is already a shortage of doctors in the country, missing out on even one batch of upcoming doctors will deeply impact the healthcare sector in the long run,” Indian Express quoted Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics, Vidyamandir Classes as saying.

To ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where the examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centers will also be increased from 3,862 used in the previous exams.

Face masks will be provided to all candidates at the center. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitization, seating with social distancing, etc. will also be ensured.

