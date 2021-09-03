NEET 2021 Latest News Today: At a time when thousands of students across the country are urging the Centre to postpone NEET 2021, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said it will bring a new legislation in the state seeking exemption from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into undergraduate medical colleges. The state government said it will send it to the President of India for his assent.Also Read - NEET 2021: Here's When Admit Cards For NEET UG/PG Exams 2021 Are Expected to Release

Giving further details, Tamil Nadu Health Minister M Subramanian said a Committee of Secretaries headed by the chief secretary Irai Anbu has suggested promulgating an Act indicating the need for elimination of NEET in medical education. "This will ensure social justice and protect all vulnerable student communities from being discriminated against in admission to medical education programmes," he said.

It must be noted that Tamil Nadu has been consistently opposing NEET for admission to medical courses. The state government said the new law can allow admissions to medical colleges based on marks instead of NEET.

Presenting the policy note (2021-22) in the state assembly, Health Minister Subramanian said this initiative would ensure social justice and protect all vulnerable student communities from being discriminated in admission to medical education programmes.

“The Committee of Secretaries has suggested promulgating an Act, similar to TN Act No 3/2007, indicating the need for elimination of NEET in medical education and get the President’s assent for the same,” the note said.

For the past one week, thousands of students have signed an online petition on change.org to demand the postponement of NEET 2021. Signing the petition, the students stated on social media that the undergraduate medical entrance exam date is clashing with many other state and national level UG entrance exams and the CBSE private exams.

The online petition said that the NEET UG 2021 should be postponed till October. “We request the Education Minister and the NTA to take the wise decision of postponing the NEET exam to October for the sake of students’ mental stress and safety and so that every neet aspirant gets an equal chance in performing well during this tough time,” the petitioner said.

However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Union Education Ministry recently issued a statement saying the scheduled exam date for NEET-UG is not going to change any further and it will be held on September 12.