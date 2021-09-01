Postpone NEET UG 2021: Mounting pressure on the central government and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2021, over 1400 students have signed an online petition on change.org to demand the postponement of NEET 2021. On the other hand, the NTA has said that the exam will be held as scheduled.Also Read - NTA NEET-UG 2021 BIG Update: Admit Card Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Medical Entrance Exam Likely to be Held as Scheduled

Signing the petition, the students said that the undergraduate medical entrance exam date is clashing with many other state and national level UG entrance exams and the CBSE private exams. To avoid this clash, and to have sufficient time in hand to prepare for the NEET-UG 2021, they are urging the government to postpone the exam to October from September 12.

The online petition said that the NEET UG 2021 should be postponed till October. "We request the Education Minister and the NTA to take the wise decision of postponing the NEET exam to October for the sake of students' mental stress and safety and so that every neet aspirant gets an equal chance in performing well during this tough time," the petitioner said.

Apart from this online petition, many other online campaigns are running on social media platforms with one complaint that the date is clashing with other exams.

However, despite the demands from the students and seniors, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Union Education Ministry recently confirmed that the scheduled exam date for NEET-UG is not going to change any further and it will be held on September 12.

Notably, the other exams with which the NEET UG is clashing include Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) UG, and Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET).

In the meantime, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to raise the issue. The NSUI said NEET 2021 should be rescheduled to give a window of at least 7-14 days so that students can prepare for different exams.