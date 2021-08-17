Postpone NEET UG 2021: Several students across India have taken to social media to demand postponement of NEET UG 2021 till October as they said the medical entrabce exam date is too close to other exams such as CBSE improvement exams, MHT CET 2021, Karnataka’s CoMEDK exam, Odisha JEE, and MP Class 12 improvement exams. The said that few exam dates are clashing and moving around different exam centres might be impossible in the short time span. Soon after they made the demand, ‘Postpone NEET UG 2021 Till October’ started trending on Twitter.Also Read - NEET 2021 BIG Update: Last Date to Submit Application Fee EXTENDED. Check Details

It must be noted that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 improvement and compartment exams are scheduled from August 25 to September 15. On September 13, a day after NEET 2021, CBSE students will appear for the Maths paper. Other state-level entrance tests, Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021, Karnataka’s CoMEDK exam, Odisha JEE, and Madhya Pradesh Class 12 improvement exams are also scheduled around NEET 2021. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021: Application Process For Optional Exams Ends Today | Big Updates For Students on Registration, Timetable

Here are the dates of the various exams being held quite close to each other: Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Exams: How To Prepare For 12th MCQ Based Maths Board Exam For Term 1 2021-22

NEET: September 12

CBSE Class 12 improvement and compartment exams: August 25 to September 15

ICAR AIEEA 2021 UG (for BSc admissions): September 7, 8, 13

Karnataka CoMEDK: September 14

Odisha JEE: September 6 to 18

Several students have pointed out that the ICAR exam on September 13 is just a day after NEET 2021 and students wouldn’t be able to go from one centre to the other in a day.

The CBSE Maths paper is also scheduled for September 13.

Here’s what the students said on Twitter:

#PostponeNEETUG

NTA must extend NEET UG 2021 exam in view of CBSE XII board exam to be conducted till September mid. In order to respect the gravity of both the exam, there is urgent need to postpone NEET UG test to October.@PMOIndia@narendramodi@dpradhanbjp@EduMinOfIndia — Rika Fredoski (@RFredoski) August 16, 2021

We only have one opportunity,we don't want it to be lost pls postpone neet ug to October #PostponeNEETUG pic.twitter.com/6mfnOc7LuB — Afsal khan (@AfsalJan4) August 16, 2021

Postpone NEET UG till OCTOBER all exams are clashing plz don't put pressure on us…. And 3rd wave is in sept plz #PostponeNEETUGtillOctober #PostponeNEETUG_2021 @dpradhanbjp @narendramodi — Sneha yarlagadda… (@SnehaYarlagadd1) August 14, 2021

It must be noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet issued any official statement on the matter. As per the earlier notification, the NEET 2021 admit cards will be issued from September 9, just three days ahead of the exam.