NEET-UG 2021: The majority of medical students have been appealing to National Testing Agency (NTA) to defer the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or (NEET-UG) 2021, but the conducting body has reportedly confirmed that the crucial exam will be held as scheduled on September 12, Sunday. Students are asking the NTA to postpone NEET-UG 2021 till October it is clashing with other entrances and board examinations. Notably, CBSE private exams, Class 12 improvement, and compartment exams are also scheduled to be held next month. Besides, other entrance exams like AP EAMCET will be held on September 3, 6, and 7, ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) on September 13. Using hashtags #shiftNEETUG, #postponeNEETUGTillOctober, and #DelayNEETUG, medical aspirants are citing various reasons for the further deferment of exams. “When the JEE students’ concerns and demands can be fulfilled, why can’t one legitimate concern of the NEET aspirants be fulfilled?” a student tweeted.Also Read - NTA NEET-UG 2021: BIG Update For Aspirants Demanding Postponement of Medical Entrance Exams

#shiftNEETUG These all exams are clashing with neet and majority of students have applied in many of these exams. Since they are unable to focus on one ane neet is very important students are facing huge stress and depression. Please take a decision in favor of students sir pic.twitter.com/7ngrFq6NpQ — Chaudhary Nikul (@Chaudha45134065) August 28, 2021

Here are 10 Reasons Why Students are Demanding Postponement of NEET-UG 2021 Till October

1. Back-to-Back Exams: NEET is clashing with other exams such as ICAR, CBSE private exams, CoMEDK, MHT-CET.

#NEET aspirants are facing difficulties due to exam date clashes with other important exams including CBSE board pvt. exams. These exams are already scheduled back to back but with different pattern & syllabus. @DG_NTA & @cbseindia29 should listen to these students.#shiftNEETUG — Sourav Prosad (@SouravProsad1) August 26, 2021

2. Change in Exam Pattern: The changed exam pattern is a major concern for majority of medical aspirants. NTA had announced he change in exam pattern in July 2021 but the students have claimed the new pattern is difficult to adapt on such short notice. As per the new scheme, 200 multiple-choice type questions will be asked from four sections- Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. Out of 200, students will be required to answer any 180 questions.

3. Need More Time to Prepare: Candidates are also demanding more time for the preparation as the new exam pattern was announced two months prior to the crucial entrance test.

4. Severe Flood in West Bengal and Maharashtra: States like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, and others were badly affected by the flood, due to which internet connectivity in these areas was lost and students failed to fill the application form.

5. Threat of the Third Wave: Students have also voiced their concerns against the possible third wave of the corona as nearly 16 lakh students will appear for the exams and half of the aspirants are yet to be vaccinated against the deadly virus, thus posing a threat to their health.

Third wave of covid is only coming for NEET Aspirants?

Not for JEE Aspirants right? & bro "already delayed by a month" but at what cost? its now clashing with several other examinations. how'd u deny that? (1/2)#shiftNEETUG #shiftNEETUG21#shiftNEETUGtoOct@ZeeNewsEnglish pic.twitter.com/mDgGdV88wW — Aashita (@Aashita111) August 27, 2021

6. Extend the Last Date of Registration: Aspirants are also urging conducting body NTA to extend the application window for the NEET-UG 2021.

7. Release Admit Card Early: Releasing admit cards just 3 days prior to the exam will create panic among students as it will not be easy for those residing in remote areas to reach the allotted exam center within the stipulated time frame.

Apart from students, Advocate Anubha Shrivastava, President India Wide Parents Association (IWPA) Lawyer has also urged the Chairman NTA, Joint Director, and Minister of Education to postpone the medical entrance exams by a week or 10 days. “Reschedule NEET exams for 7-10 days so that students can appear for exam without any hassle”, she tweeted.