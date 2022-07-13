NEET-UG 2022: The demand for postponing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) continues to grow as students from various states have now knocked on the Delhi High Court’s door, seeking the deferment of the medical entrance exam. Apart from NEET postponement, the plea filed in Delhi HC by advocate Mamata Sharma also sought an extra attempt at the NEET-UG2022 exam. The court is expected to take up the matter for an urgent hearing tomorrow. Further details on the petition are awaited. For the unversed, the NEET-UG 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 17, the admit cards for which were released yesterday at neet.nta.nic.in. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Admit Cards Update: NTA Releases Hall Ticket At neet.nta.nic.in

NEET-UG 2022: What Are Students Demanding?

Medical aspirants across the country have been demanding postponement of NEET-UG 2022 for at least 40 days. They have cited several reasons including the clash of the NEET exam schedule with CUET.

Heavy rains & flood is going to cost NEET-UG2022 aspirants career. 15-20 days of postponement can be helpful, students tweeted.

“We want only 30-40 days. It’s not big-time which they can’t give us. Plz, listen to us don’t ignore us like we are the future and you destroy our future. Why. what we have done to you. plzz postponed neet ug lakhs of student want this everyone wants postponed neet”, Sheelu Yadav, a NEET-UG aspirant said.

As the counselling for NEET-UG 2021 ended in May, students claimed they want more time for preparation since NEET-UG 2022 is scheduled for July 17.

Students also stated that they have only 1 month to prepare for NEET-UG as the CBSE 12th board exams ended in June.

NEET-UG 2022: 19-Page Memorandum Submitted to Education Ministry

Earlier, students had also sent a memorandum the Education Ministry to intensify their demands. In the 19-page memorandum, students asserted that the preparation time has been less than 100 days since the release of the official NEET UG 2022 notification back on April 6, 2022.

They also claimed that the notification was contrary to the usual pattern where aspirants are notified at least 5 months in advance from the date of exam. The agitating students said they have been left stressed and anxious due to inadequate preparation time.

Besides, they have been running g a campaign on Twitter to intensify their demand. Expressing their grievances on Twitter, students said, “Heavy rains & flood is going to cost NEET-UG2022 aspirants career. 15-20 days of postponement can be helpful for them”.

#PostponeNEETUG2022: Check out some of the tweets here:-

#DHCPleaseHelpNEETUG22#neetug2022postpone

In Many states there are flood situations .I live in west bengal here also occur heavy rainfall from past 1 week so pls it's my urnest request to @dpradhanbjp @DG_NTA @PMOIndia @rashtrapatibhvn

Pls postpone neet UG for only 3-4 weeks. — Swaraj Bera (@swarajbera12) July 13, 2022

#NEETUG2022 That's not fair. If NTA is planning to postpone NEET UG then they should postpone it for whole country How can they conduct NEET in half of India at one time & other half at other time NEET should be postponed all over India and should be scheduled later @DG_NTA — Omkar (@Rajdeep_Patil45) July 13, 2022

NEET-UG 2022: NTA Says No Change In Schedule

Meanwhile, the NTA has been saying that there will be no change in schedule for any of the competitive exams scheduled between July and August 2022.This year, approximately 18 lakh students have applied for the NEET UG exam for admission to courses such as BDS, BSMS, MBBS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS and other UG medical courses.