Postpone NEET UG 2022: With just a few days left for the medical exam to begin, the candidates again on Twitter started an online campaign and urged the authorities to postpone NEET UG 2022 till September. #NTAshiftNEETUG started trending on Twitter as they began the online campaign on social media. Saying that they are not getting enough time to prepare for NEET UG 2022, they said the exam should be postponed till August or September.Also Read - NEET UG 2022: NTA Closes Correction Window Today, Here's How To Edit Application Form

Apart from #NTAshiftNEETUG, other hashtags including #NTAdeferNEETUG are also trending on Twitter for the past few days. The NEET-UG 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on July 17. Also Read - NEET PG 2023 Expected To Be Held On January 23, Official Announcement By Next Month On natboard.edu.in

They are complaining about the delay in conducting NEET UG 2021 counselling and the further delay in many states which deprived them of the time to prepare. Several partipants on Twitter said that it is unfair to conduct the exam on July 17. Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule Likely to Release Soon at mcc.nic.in| Details Inside

A Twitter handle with the name NEET(UG)-JEE Students Association urged the National Testing Agency (NTA), education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the ministry of education for NEET-UG postponement saying that droppers are not getting enough time for revision.

“Last year, the NEET-UG exam was on 12 September & this year on July 17th! The dropper is not even getting exactly 10 months! Why students will have to suffer if the officials took more time than usual to declare the result, conduct the counseling process? #NTAdeferNEETUG,” said the association.

“Please shift Neet UG till September. So that we’ll get enough time to prepare. Please do justice with us,” said one of the medical aspirants on Twitter.

Earlier, the medical aspirants had urged PM Modi to defer the entrance exam till September. Sharing their concern on social media platforms with the hashtag #ModiJideferNEETUG, they had tried to draw PM Modi’s attention to their issue.

They stated that the counselling of NEET-UG 2021 concluded in March, leaving them with just a three months window to revise the entire syllabus. Further, the first-time aspirants said that they will get less time to focus on NEET UG 2022 as the class 12 board examinations for the Central Board of Secondary Board (CBSE) concluded on June 15. They demanded that the dates for NEET 2022 should be deferred by at least four to six weeks.

Here’s what they said on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/PranayAenugu/status/1537437183140696068

Why don't you care about neetug 🙂

Wow education ministry of India is not concerned about students haha look how funny it is 🙂. Please do something about neetug.. Its been 2 months we are asking for it

Please #postponeneetug #NTAshiftNEETUG@dpradhanbjp@DG_NTA — Neet Aspirant (@Neetasp_2022) June 16, 2022

Notably, the NEET UG 2022 has been planned to be conducted with an exam pattern where students will be given 3 hours and 20 minutes to attempt the exam. However, there has not been an increase in the number of questions and the paper will consist of 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).