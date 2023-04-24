Home

Postpone NEET UG 2023: 5 Reasons Why Students Demand Postponement of NEET Exam

Postpone NEET UG 2023: Last week, the NEET aspirants took to Twitter and urged PM Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to postpone NEET UG exam for a month.

Postpone NEET UG 2023: Last week, some of the students urged PM Modi to defer the exam by one month saying the time provided for preparation is not enough to revise the content of the entrance exam.

Postpone NEET UG 2023: Even as the registration for the medical exam is over, the demand for a month’s postponement of the NEET UG 2023 grew louder on Twitter with several aspirants requesting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to defer the exam in light of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Taking to Twitter, several students cited five main reasons as to why NTA should postpone NEET UG 2023. While one student said they have less time for preparation for the exam, other students said the exam should be postponed due to the increase in COVID cases.

Check 5 reasons why NEET UG 2023 should be postponed

Covid cases are increasing Droppers who completed their mop-up round in January barely get 3 months of time Freshers who completed their Class 12 get one month of preparation time. Punjab boards is also clashing. Very less time for preparing for the exam.

Reasons why Neet 2023 should be postponed:

1. Covid cases increasing

2. Droppers who completed their mop up round in Jan barely got 3 months of time

3. Freshers who completed their 12th get one month of preparation time.

4. Punjab boards clashing. #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023 — Kashish (@kashishhh10) April 21, 2023

Last week, the NEET aspirants took to Twitter and urged PM Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to postpone NEET UG exam for a month.

The development comes at a time when the NEET UG 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 7 and a total of 20.87 lakh candidates have registered including 11.8 lakh female candidates and 9.02 lakh males.

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card Soon

The NTA will soon release the NEET UG 2023 admit card on its website – neet.nta.nic.in. Recently, the National Testing Agency also reopened the application window and closed on April 15.

Using the hashtags #NEETUG2023POSTPONE, #postponeNEETUG2023, #postponeneetug2023onlytilljune, and #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023, the students are urging the authorities to defer the exam by one month.

Check What Students Said on Twitter:

“Sir covid cases are rising day by day,” a NEET aspirant tweeted, adding, “More than 12k cases were reported today. NEET will create overcrowding very badly. Please think about our health once.”

Dear @PMOIndia ,

Students spend the prime time of their life in understanding science & life. Policy makers must work to enkindle and facilitate growth when such requests are made. India's future lies on their shoulders. 🙏#PostponeNEETUG | #NEETUG | #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023 pic.twitter.com/BtdTobvmsV — POSTPONE NEET/JEE 2023 (@postpone_neetug) April 21, 2023

#postponeNEETUG2023

Respected Officials @narendramodi @ntaofficialin #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023 @EduMinOfIndia Please Postpone NEET UG 2023 for atleast 1 month …we have not gotten enough time to prepare well..as you know NEET is a challenging exam..To become a Doctor. please respond pic.twitter.com/2COyRAPRb8 — Arun (@Arun86448791) April 21, 2023

Punjab board practical exams and JK board exam clashing with neet exam . @AnkurSharma_Adv@sdeo76#NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023 pic.twitter.com/v7TBABl9zC — Jitendra Singh Shekhawat (@Jitendrasing456) April 24, 2023

Another aspirant wrote in a tweet, ‘Sir covid cases are rising day by day…. Today also more than 12k cases were reported. Neet will create overcrowding very badly. Please think about our health once’

Another NEET aspirant wrote in a tweet, “We just want exam to be postponed, not to be cancelled.”

