Postpone NEET UG 2023: Aspirants Reach Out to President Draupadi Murmu to Defer Exam For 1 Month

Postpone NEET UG 2023: Some of the students reached out to President Draupadi Murmu to take a call on the postponement of the exam. Earlier, they had approved PM Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Postpone NEET UG 2023: Some others are warning NEET UG 2023 aspirants to stay away from this demand and focus on preparation.

Postpone NEET UG 2023: As the registration for NEET UG 2023 is already over on April 15, 2023 and the exam is all set to be held on May 7, several students took to Twitter and demanded postponement of the exam saying they have very less time to prepare for the exam. This year, over 21 lakh candidates have applied for the exam, and they are saying they need more time for the exam as it determines their future and they need to score well in the exam.

Here’s What Students Say on Twitter

“#postponeNEETUG2023 Respected Officials @narendramodi @ntaofficialin @Droupati_Murmu @EduMinOfIndia. Please Postpone NEET UG 2023 for at least 1 month …we have not gotten enough time to prepare well …as you know NEET is a challenging exam ….To become a Doctor. please respond,” one student wrote on Twitter.

#postponeNEETUG2023

Respected Officials @narendramodi @ntaofficialin @Droupati_Murmu @EduMinOfIndia Please Postpone NEET UG 2023 for atleast 1 month …we have not gotten enough time to prepare well …as you know NEET is a challenging exam ….To become a Doctor. please respond — Venky Rathod (@Venkyrathod9001) April 16, 2023

With the hashtag #postponeNEETUG2023, the agitating students are demanding exam deferment on the social media platform and have tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“We have not got enough time. NEET is a challenging exam. We deserve good amount of preparation time considering all the aspects of this exam. Please postpone NEET UG 2023 for at-least 1 month. Kindly consider students concerns. @DG_NTA @PMOIndia @dpradhanbjp,” says one of the tweets.

“Respected Education minister (@dpradhanbjp), we request you to please postpone NEET UG 2023 exam as COVID-19 cases are increasing too much in these days and there is even too less time for preparation between board exams and NEET UG 2023,” reads another such tweet.

#NEET2023 #postponeNEETUG2023 #neetugpostpone

Respected Education minister @dpradhanbjp , we request you to please postpone NEET UG 2023 exam as COVID-19 cases are increasing too much in these days and there is even too less time for preparation between board exams and NEET UG 23 — Dax Suthar (@_iamdaxSuthar) April 19, 2023

Some of the students said NEET UG 2023 should be postponed as corona cases are rising again across the country. “Postpone at least for 1 month as covid cases are increasing and 21 lakh student are going to give the exam. what about us?,” says another tweet.

“I request NTA to postpone neet ug 2023 to July as we have a lot of time lapse as we completed the board exams late… Also earlier the exam was held in September 2021 and July 2022 but now you are conducting it in May…. Not fair,” said another students.

However, some others are warning NEET UG 2023 aspirants to stay away from this demand and focus on preparation.

“To all the kids preparing for #NEETUG23. Stay calm & keep studying. System is broken & u may feel helpless but trust me, it’s worth it. Stay focused,govt has not postponed any exam except for during Covid, so don’t get distracted,” says one tweet.

“Dear #NEETUG2023 students those who are trying to trend #postponeNEETUG2023. Kindly Dont waste your Precious times in Such patterns !! It’s time to revise your syllabus again & again !! Every year Some fake peoples are fooling innocent students !! Be Brave & Smart,” said another tweet.

NEET UG Admit Card 2023

In the meantime, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release NEET UG Admit Card 2023 anytime soon. After it is released, the registered candidates will be able to download their admit card at the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. According to earlier trends, NEET UG Admit Card 2023 is usually released 6 to 7 days before the exam.

NEET UG exam this year is scheduled to be conducted on May 7 between 2 PM and 5:30 PM. Ahead of the release of admit card, the NTA will release the NEET UG exam city intimation slip where students can check the name of exam city allotted to them.

NEET UG Admit Card 2023: Credentials Needed to Download

Application number

Date of birth

