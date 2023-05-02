Home

Education

Postpone NEET UG 2023: From Online Petition to Bombay High Court, Here’s How Students Intensify Campaign to Defer Exam

Postpone NEET UG 2023: From Online Petition to Bombay High Court, Here’s How Students Intensify Campaign to Defer Exam

Postpone NEET UG 2023: Using the hashtags such as “#NEETUG2023POSTPONE, #postponeNEETUG2023, the students are making all efforts to press forth their demands.

Hashtags such as "#NEETUG2023POSTPONE, #postponeNEETUG2023, #postponeneetug2023onlytilljune" are trending on social media platform( Photo-india.com)

Postpone NEET UG 2023: With just a few days left for NEET UG 2023 to start, thousands of medical aspirants have intensified their campaign on social media to postpone the exam. They are expressing concern over the lack of time to prepare for the exam and launched an online campaign on social media platforms and want the exam to be postponed. On the other hand, the NTA has not issued any official statement on postponement of NEET UG 2023.

Using the hashtags such as “#NEETUG2023POSTPONE, #postponeNEETUG2023, the students are making all efforts to press forth their demands.

You may like to read

650 Candidates Sign Online Petition

In the meantime, an online petition has been created by some of the aspirants on Change.org to defer the exam and over 650 candidates have already signed the online petition. “We understand that govt is trying to bring back the pre-pandemic academic schedule but postponing NEET to just 15 days will not do any harm in our opinion,” the online petition reads.

Students to File Plea in Bombay HC

To intensify their demand further, the students are planning to file a fresh plea in the Bombay High Court for the referment of the exam. “Friends 5 petitioner are ready to sign the petition we are just waiting for the @AliKaashifKhan sir for the reply once they reply we will file the petition in the Bombay High school let’s hope for the best #postponeNEETUG2023,” an aspirant wrote on Twitter.

NEET UG 2023 on May 7

As per the earlier notification, the NEET UG 2023 will be held on May 7, 2023. The NTA has already concluded NEET UG 2023 registration on April 15 after an extension. The NEET UG 2023 exam city slip has also been released and the candidates can download the exam city slip from the site and carefully review the details mentioned on it.

Will NTA Postpone NEET UG 2023?

The NTA is working to restore the pre-pandemic routine for medical exams in the country and hence, it is unlikely to postpone NEET UG 2023 exam. Moreover, the demand to postpone the NEET UG 2023 has not been addressed by NTA.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.