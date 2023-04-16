Home

Education

Postpone NEET UG 2023: Students Make Fresh Appeal to PM Modi to Defer Exam to 1 Month, Here’s What They Say

Postpone NEET UG 2023: Students Make Fresh Appeal to PM Modi to Defer Exam to 1 Month, Here’s What They Say

Postpone NEET UG 2023: Taking to Twitter, one student urged PM Modi to postpone NEET UG 2023 because there is a lot in the syllabus to cover and they don’t have much time for the preparation.

Postpone NEET UG 2023: According to round-1 of NEET UG registrations, more than 21 lakh candidates are all set to appear for the exam on May 7, 2023.

Postpone NEET UG 2023: After writing to the National testing Agency, the NEET UG aspirants on Sunday made a fresh appeal to PM Modi to postpone NEET UG 2023 exam for at least one month, saying they did not get much time to prepare for the exam and added that it is not possible to revise 96 chapters in so less time.

Notably, the NETT UG 2023 registration has been closed on April 15, 2023 and the exam is scheduled to be held on May 7 across 499 exam cities.

You may like to read

Taking to Twitter, one student urged PM Modi to postpone NEET UG 2023 because there is a lot in the syllabus to cover and they don’t have much time for the preparation. “This is our life turning point, please understand, don’t play with our life, extend exam at least for 1 or 2 month,” one student wrote.

“#NEETUG23 #neetugpostpone It’s a humble request you to please postpone neet ug 2023 exam at least only for 1 month we students not got much time to prepare and not got 1 year drop also only 9 month and course is very big 96 chap not got enough time to revise plz,” another student said.

Some of the students said the NEET UG 2023 should be postponed as the coronavirus cases are increasing across the country.

“Please POSTPONE NEET- UG EXAM 2023 because Corona cases have drastically risen and also this year, we got only 4-5 months after counseling for the preparation instead of 1 year.It’s im possible to cover 2-year (11th+12th) syllabus in just 4-5 months,” one student said.

NEET UG 2023 Registration Ends

The demand to postpone the medical exam comes at a time when the NTA has closed the NETT UG 2023 registration on April 15, 2023. The aspirants who wish to appear for the NEET UG 2023 exam on May 7, in nearly 499 exam cities, can apply at official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Previously, the NEET UG registration last date was April 13, 2023.

As the registration is closed now, the NTA will not be opening a correction window for NEET UG 2023 and has asked students to be careful while filling the form.

The candidates need to know that one the NEET UG 2023 online application forms are submitted, cannot be cancelled or withdrawn. However, the agency has given the candidates a facility to resolve any queries or issues regarding the NEET UG form filling and fee payment process- 011- 40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.

Check What Aspirants Say on Twitter

#NEETUG23 #neetugpostpone It's a humble request you to please postpone neet ug 2023 exam at least only for 1 month we students not got much time to prepare and not got 1 year drop also only 9 month and course is very big 96 chap not got enough time to revise plz. Postpone exam 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yiyJThc92n — Rishi Saxena (@Shivansh0354) April 16, 2023

#postponeNEETUG2023

Respected officials @narendramodi @DG_NTA @mansukhmandviya @PMOIndia please postpone neet ug 2023 . Only 10months have been given to us this year but every academic calendar runs for 12 months this is unfair to us. Postpone for Atleast 2months please — akansha (@akansha_004) April 15, 2023

RESPECTED @narendramodi

Jiiii Please Postpone Neet UG 2023 Exam Please Give Some Extra Time atleast 28-29 day's Please Sir😭♥️🙏🥺#NEETUG23 — Farahana Sultana (@SultanaFarahan2) April 16, 2023

covid cases are rising today 54000 active covid cases in india the government should ensure the lives of neet aspirant and postpone neet ug 2023 #postponeneetug #postponeneetug2023 — subhas chandra boss (@subhash97367244) April 15, 2023

Will NEET UG 2023 be postponed?

According to round-1 of NEET UG registrations, more than 21 lakh candidates are all set to appear for the exam on May 7, 2023. However, students are facing immense pressure to prepare for the exam as they are also appearing for the state board exams.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.