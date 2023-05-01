Postpone NEET UG 2023: Students Plan To File Fresh Plea in Bombay High Court to Defer Exam For 1 Month

Home

Postpone NEET UG 2023: Expressing concern over the lack of time for preparation for NEET UG 2023, several students have for the past many weeks been protesting and demanding the postponement of NEET UG 2023. Taking to social media platforms, the aspirants launched an online campaign and want the exam to be postponed. Despite their continuous demand, the NTA has not yet issued any official statement on the postponement of the exam.

In the meantime, a group of students is planning to file a fresh plea in the Bombay High Court for the referment of the exam.

“Friends 5 petitioner are ready to sign the petition we are just waiting for the @AliKaashifKhan sir for the reply once hey reply we will file the petition in the Bombay High school let’s hope for the best #postponeNEETUG2023,” an aspirant wrote on Twitter.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already announced that it will conduct NEET UG on May 7, 2023. On social media, the medical aspirants are using the hashtags such as “#NEETUG2023POSTPONE, #postponeNEETUG2023 to press forth their demands.

This week, a few students created an online petition on Change.org asking for the NEET UG exams to be postponed. More than 650 candidates have signed the petition. “We understand that govt is trying to bring back the pre-pandemic academic schedule but postponing NEET to just 15 days will not do any harm in our opinion,” reads the text of the petition.

In the online petition, the applicants have provided a number of reasons why the NTA should postpone NEET UG 2023.

“Clashes with board exam. Although on 7th May there is no board exam but the gap between the board exam and NEET should have minimum 15 days in our opinion. Jammu board has geography exam on 3rd may. It’s not possible for a student to manage this exam along with NEET. Punjab board has practicals. Nios board too has exam on 6th and 8th May,” the applicants said in the petition.

Earlier, the NTA said NEET UG 2023 entrance exam will be held on May 7 at 499 centres in Pen and Paper mode (offline). Over 21 lakh candidates have registered for NEET UG 2023 entrance exam.

The NEET UG 2023 registration concluded on April 15 after an extension. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also released the NEET UG 2023 exam city slip and the candidates can download the exam city slip from the site and carefully review the details mentioned on it.

NEET candidates need to note that the NEET UG 2023 admit card is likely to be released this week. After the NEET UG 2023 admit card is issued, candidates will be notified via the website – neet.nta.nic.in.

