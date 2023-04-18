Home

Postpone NEET UG 2023: Students Urge Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Delay Exam Till June 2023

Postpone NEET UG 2023: Even as NEET UG 2023 registration closed on April 15, some of the aspirants took to Twitter and demanded the postponement of NEET UG 2023 saying they have less time for preparation for the exam. Some of the students wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to delay the exam till June 2023 so that they get enough time to prepare for the exam.

“Respected Education minister (@dpradhanbjp), we request you to please postpone NEET UG 2023 exam as COVID-19 cases are increasing too much in these days and there is even too less time for preparation between board exams and NEET UG 2023,” one student wrote on Twitter.

Yet another student urged the NTA to postpone the exam for one month, saying, “I request NTA to postpone NEET UG 2023 for 1 month. Conduct the NEET UG exam in June we have a lot of time lapse as we completed the board exams late. Also earlier the exam was held in July 2022 but now why you are conducting it in May,” he said.

Another student said, “I request NTA to postpone neet ug 2023 exam. We got less time to prepare for the exam. Please consider student’s request and postpone the exam,” he wrote.

One student said on Twitter, “Please postpone NET UG 2023 for one moth as there is a lots of portion to cover and we got 9 months of preparation time only.”

#postponeNEETUG2023 @DG_NTA @dpradhanbjp @narendramodi please postpone neet UG 2023 till 1 month sir

Hum log ko proper time nhi hai mila sir preparation ke liye board ke baad sir please 🙏🏻sir ye hamare future ka sawal hai — nation comes first (@Ismail60777930) April 17, 2023

@EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia

This is a request to postpone the NEET- UG examination 2023.

12th grade students who gave the boards in 2023 are only getting 1 month preparation time. This exam is for future doctors ready to sacrifice their everything, please reconsider. — Kriti Sharma (@KritiSh72352796) April 13, 2023

As the online registration for NEET UG 2023 concluded on April 15, the entrance exam for admission into undergraduate medical courses is set to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 7.

Students Urge PM Modi to Delay Exam

Last week, some of the students urged PM Modi to defer the exam by one month saying the time provided for preparation is not enough to revise the content of the entrance exam.

Saying that NEET is a crucial turning point in their lives, the students said they do not want to have their future put at risk due to a lack of preparation time.

Using the hashtags such as #NEETUG23 and #neetugpostpone, the students continued their demand on social media to draw attention to their requests.

NEET UG 2023 in 13 Languages

Notably, NEET UG 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages such as English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Tamil.

NEET UG 2023: Admit Card Details

As the registration process has been closed, NEET admit card 2023 is expected to be released soon. After it is released, the hall ticket will be available on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.inStep 2: On the homepage, click on the link available for NEET admit card.

Enter your login details such as your Application Number and Password.

Your NEET UG admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the same and take a printout for further reference.

