Postpone JEE Mains 2022: Taking to Twitter, a section of JEE aspirants are urging the National Testing Agency (NTA0 and Education Ministry to postpone the forthcoming Joint Entrance Exam (Main) as they are coinciding with the CBSE term 2 exams 2022. From hashtagging PM's event Pariksha Pe Charcha to tagging Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to creating trends such as #PostponeJEEMains2022, #JEEMainsAfterBoards, and #ModiJiHelpJEEMainsStudents, JEE aspirants are leaving no stone unturned to make their demands heard. "Please consider postponing JEE Mains. This batch has already faced enough to toughen their path to achieve their dreams, having JEE in between boards makes absolutely no sense", tweeted Ayush Singh, a JEE aspirant.

What Are Students Demanding?

Revise JEE Schedule, Fair Gap Between 2 Attempts: As JEE Mains 2022 is colliding with CBSE boards, students have requested a fair gap between the two attempts. "It's a humble request to all delicates to please consider our plea and get us a revised JEE mains schedule, Aspirants future and hopes lie completely on NTA. We all are united for JEE aspirants. We won't stop until justice is given to hardworking aspirants", tweeted Himanshu Borah, a student activist.

Dear @dpradhanbjp ji Many Exams Clashing with #JEEMain2022 What type of shedule's are being made? Is Govt has no responsibilty towards Students? Is things are taken as for granted so that Students may struggle?

Postpone JEE Mains: Speaking to a leading portal, a CBSE class 12 student said that board exams are held usually in the months of February and March but this year owing to the pandemic, exams are held exactly when the entrance tests are scheduled leaving students to choose between board exams and future.

For the unversed, CBSE board exams are scheduled to begin on April 26, while NTA will conduct JEE session-1 on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1 and 4. Exams ( a completely computer-based test) are held on multiple days/slots for the comfortability of students so that they can choose their exam day and time as per their convenience.

Students Demand Four Sessions: JEE aspirants have also started a campaign demanding 4 attempts. Last year, owing to the pandemic, the exam was held in 4 sessions, however, as the situation has stabilized, JEE pattern has been put back to the original format. The exam will be held in two sessions— between April 21 and May 4, and from May 24 to May 29.