Postpone NEET-UG 2022: Amid growing demand to postpone NEET-UG exam 2022, a national-level parents' association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to intervene and defer the medical entrance exam, scheduled for July 17. The letter comes at a time when the National Testing Agency (NTA) has categorically clarified that there will be no change in schedule for any of the competitive exams scheduled between July and August 2022. This year, approximately 18 lakh students have applied for the NEET UG exam for admission to courses such as BDS, BSMS, MBBS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS and other UG medical courses.

"Why students are being forced to appear for exam when there will be no impact on their academic session. Several other entrance exams are also scheduled during that time so it will be very difficult for students to commute as they will be travelling to other cities to appear for these exams", the letter by India Wide Parents Association (IWPA) asked PM to consider their request in view of "less preparation time".

"Kindly intervene and discuss with all the stake holders and take a decision immediately and defer the exam by the at least 40-45 days in the interest of lakh of students", the letter to PM read.

Postpone NEET-UG 2022: Read Full Letter by India Wide Parents Association Below

Earlier this week, students had also sent a memorandum the Education Ministry to intensify their demands. In the 19-page memorandum, students asserted that the preparation time has been less than 100 days since the release of the official NEET UG 2022 notification back on April 6, 2022.

They also claimed that the notification was contrary to the usual pattern where aspirants are notified at least 5 months in advance from the date of exam. The agitating students said they have been left stressed and anxious due to inadequate preparation time.