‘POSTPONENEETMDS2024,’ Chorus Grows For Postponing Entrance Exam to July; Aspirants Feel Discriminated

NEET MDS 2024 Exam: Following the announcement of the NEET MDS 2024 exam date, aspiring candidates find themselves overwhelmed with disappointment and anxiety.

POSTPONE NEET MDS 2024 Exam: Following the announcement of the NEET MDS 2024 exam date, aspiring candidates find themselves overwhelmed with disappointment and anxiety. Many individuals have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express and share their concerns about the situation. Yes, you heard it right! NEET MDS aspirants are not happy with the speculated NEET MDS 2024 exam date. “It feels discriminated as a dental graduate as NEETMDS is reportedly scheduled for the 3rd week of March while NEETPG has been pushed to July7th with counseling in August. Feeling the weight of unfair treatment” reads an aspirant’s post on X.

Scores of medical aspirants are demanding that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) scheduled in March(as per ANI report) be postponed to July 2024. Hundreds of students have taken to social media to express their concerns, tagging authorities such as PM Modi, the Official Twitter Account of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, Mansukh Mandaviya and NBEMS.

To remind our readers, the National Chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Dr Rohan Krishnan, and the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) aspirants requested the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India(MoHFW) and National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS), New Delhi to release the official examination date for NEET MDS examination. Furthermore, a segment of hopefuls is urging the examination authority to reschedule the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) to July 2024. However, if you go by the NBEMS Exam calendar 2024, NEET MDS is tentatively scheduled to be held on February 9, 2024. But now as per news agency ANI report, it is likely that NEET-MDS will be held in the third week of March, 2024.

Taking to X, an aspirant wrote, “We’ve been losing on days of preparation due to the uncertainty of NEET MDS dates.Every MDS aspirant is constantly checking#NBE website for official notice since 10-15days now!Conducting NEETMDS now and waiting for 4-5 months for counselling makes no sense#postponeneetmdstilljuly.”

Expressing concerns another aspirant wrote,”Unfair to confuse students and keep the exam in March. If NEET PG can be conducted in July then the same should be applied to NEET MDS. Don’t take the dental fraternity for granted.”

Sharing a post on X, another aspirant wrote, “Really disheartened to see the entire dentist fraternity getting humiliated and no one coming forward to take a stand except for a few students. This silence from the authorities is deafening @NbeIndia #neetmds #neetmds2024 #Postponeneetmds2024toJULY #postponeneetmds2024tilljuly.”

NEET-MDS 2024 is the eligibility-cum ranking examination for admission to various MDS courses of the 2024-25 admission session. NEET-MDS will be conducted by NBEMS. Candidates may note that the role of NBEMS is limited to the conduct of NEET-MDS, declaration of the result and handing over the result to the designated counseling authority.

Disappointed with the NEET MDS 2024 exam date, aspirants along with members of students’ union have started campaigning on Twitter using the hashtag #Postponeneetmds2024toJULY #postponeneetmds2024tilljuly #NEETMDS2024POSTPONEMENT and #POSTPONENEETMDS2024.

