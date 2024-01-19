Home

Soon after the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG), several medical aspirants are urging the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to postpone the NEET MDS examination. To know more about the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery examination, read this article.

#POSTPONENEETMDS2024,’ Chorus Grows For Postponing Entrance Exam To July

Initially, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) had planned to conduct the NEET MDS examination on February 9; the date was tentative(check NBEMS exam calendar). However, with only a few days remaining in the academic calendar, the NBEMS officials have yet to release the NEET MDS details notification or application form. Soon, a report from the news agency ANI stated that the NEET-MDS is likely to be held on March 18 this year. “After the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG), it is likely that NEET-MDS will be held in the third week of March, official sources said,” news agency ANI reported.



#Postponeneetmds2024toJULY “Postpone NEET MDS Exam Dates”: Aspirants Flood X(Twitter) With Requests

Expressing disappointment with the scheduled NEET MDS 2024 exam date(tentative), aspiring candidates launched a Twitter campaign using hashtags such as #Postponeneetmds2024toJULY, #postponeneetmds2024tilljuly, #NEETMDS2024POSTPONEMENT, and #POSTPONENEETMDS2024.

Sumaila Zaman of India.com took to her Twitter Handle and asked NEET MDS aspirants to share their queries. Replying to her, an aspirant wrote,”Counselling process of NEETMDS and NEETPG are always together yet they haven’t officially notified us, but a news article claims that our exam is scheduled on 18th march which is just injustice towards us. We don’t get 0 cutoff unlike NEETPG. Pls also refer to 3rd point.”

Ma’am, Counselling process of NEETMDS and NEETPG are always together yet they haven’t officially notified us, but a news article claims that our exam is scheduled on 18th march which is just injustice towards us. We don’t get 0 cutoff unlike NEETPG. Pls also refer to 3rd point. pic.twitter.com/fKMzyDwkVJ — Ketki (@gujar_ketki) January 18, 2024

“In a news article it is claiming that #neetmds might be scheduled in March! When couselling happens paallel What sense does it make to postpone #NEETPG by 4 months from march to july & #NEETMDS by 4 weeks,from Feb to March When #NEETMDS can be conducted in March,why not #NEETPG ?,” wrote another aspirant.

In a news article it is claiming that #neetmds might be scheduled in March! When couselling happens paallel What sense does it make to postpone #NEETPG by 4 months from march to july & #NEETMDS by 4 weeks,from Feb to March When #NEETMDS can be conducted in March,why not #NEETPG ? — Nisha reddy (@8b05c759f388473) January 18, 2024

Aspirants claim that several students are set to finish their internships in July or August, making them ineligible for the NEET MDS if the exam is held in March. If the National Board of Examinations (NBE) extends the internship completion date to August, it could render many candidates eligible for the March examination. However, for those who have already completed their internships by March, there arises a concern about the period between March and August.

“Many students will complete internship in july/august, so they will be ineligible for NEET MDS if the exam is conducted in march. If NBE plans to extend internship completion date till august, many candidates will become eligible for the exam in march but what will other candidates do from march till August who have already completed their internships.! So better postpone the exam,” an aspirant replied to Sumaila on the social media platform. On November 9, 2023, a general announcement indicated that NEET MDS was scheduled for February 9, and NEET PG for March 3. The aspirants claim that with less than 21 days remaining, there is a lack of updates on NEET MDS. In contrast, a recent notice on January 9, 2024, revealed that NEET PG has been postponed from March 3 to July 7.

“It feels discriminated as a dental graduate as NEETMDS is reportedly scheduled for the 3rd week of March while NEETPG has been pushed to July7th with counseling in August. Feeling the weight of unfair treatment” reads an aspirant’s post on X. Aspirants claim that the significant gap between the exam and counseling for MDS appears to be unfair and creates uncertainty for students.

‘There is a growing concern among fellow aspirants regarding the lack of official notification from the National Board of Examinations (NBE) regarding the exam schedule,” reads the post on X.

Respected ma’am, I am writing as an aspirant of NEET MDS 2024, and there is a growing concern among fellow aspirants regarding the lack of official notification from the National Board of Examinations (NBE) regarding the exam schedule. — Devyani Chugadia (@DevyaniChugadia) January 18, 2024

Another aspirant wrote, “They alwys treat us like dat bcuz we r less in num. This is our career not a joke.they give neet pg notice 6 months before n for us no notice nothing n suddnly dey r saying exam in March. Is this is justify.What we will do 5 months waiting for neet pg people to write their exam.”

They alwys treat us like dat bcuz we r less in num. This is our career not a joke.they give neet pg notice 6 months before n for us no notice nothing n suddnly dey r saying exam in March. Is this is justify.What we will do 5 months waiting for neet pg people to write their exam — Chisel (@AyushikaCh59065) January 18, 2024

Hello Ma’am actually NBE issued the notice for combined exam neet pg on 3rd March and neet mds on 9th Feb .PG is postponed to 7th of July while our intership batch is also ending in August our exam on 18th March as mentioned by ANI will make us ineligible for this year — shalini (@SinghS81820) January 18, 2024

Sharing a post on X, an MDS aspirant wrote,”Acc to supremecourt rule the neet mds and neet pg has to be conducted together and as the neet pg is postponed to july and there is official news about neet mds date we have lost our rhythm of studies and we are not able to concentrate so plz do the needful #POSTPONENEETMDS2024.”

Mam it’s post 10 days since neet pg pp

Still no notice regarding postponement

Now they are saying in march

We have to wait till August as pg and mds counselling occurs together

They should schulde it near to pg dates

Why this disparity in decision — Dr ankita (@SuryakitaD2302) January 18, 2024

As of now, there is a lack of information regarding the eligibility criteria for the exam, counseling dates, and crucially, the Cut-off date for completion of the internship towards eligibility for NEET-MDS 2024; this has made aspirants anxious and concerned. Scores of medical aspirants are demanding that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) scheduled in March(as per ANI report) be postponed to July 2024. Hundreds of students have taken to social media to express their concerns, tagging authorities such as PM Modi, the Official Twitter Account of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, Mansukh Mandaviya and NBEMS. The NEET-MDS 2024 is the eligibility cum ranking examination for admission to various MDS courses for 2024-2025 admissions. It is conducted by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

