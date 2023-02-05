Home

#PostponeNEETPG2023: FAIMA to Intensify Agitation, Calls for Peaceful Protest at Jantar Mantar on February 7

#PostponeNEETPG2023: The medical association has called for a nationwide protest, including a Twitter storm, a protest at Jantar Mantar on February 7, and the suspension of OPD services.

NEET PG 2023: For the past may days, the NEET PG 2023 aspirants have been demanding the postponement of the exam.

Postpone NEET PG 2023 Latest Update: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has called for a nationwide protest at Jantar Mantar on February 7, and the suspension of OPD services. This comes after the medical association’s multiple failed attempts to meet the Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, regarding the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG (postgraduate). The association took to Twitter and wrote, “We request all Doctors organisation to come along with in fight against issue of #NEETPG2023. We invite all of you to Join Protest at #JantarMantar on 7th Feb 10 AM!.”

Medical aspirants have been demanding for NEET PG 2023 postponement for over a month now. After the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) examination date(March 5, 2023), hundreds of medical aspirants continue to demand the postponement of the examination by 2-3 months.

#PostponeNEETPG2023: Nationwide Protest to Suspension of OPD Services; Know FAIMA’s Demands here

#PostponeNEETPG2023: FAIMA CALL For Peaceful Protest at Jantar Mantar

We have got Permission for Peaceful Protest on 7th February(Tuesday) Total Limit of Participants -100 Venue – Jantar Mantar Our Protest Would be Apolitical & Peaceful against our genuine Demand!#PostponeNEETPG2023#ResignMansukhMandaviya #WeWantBackDrHarshwardhan@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/NraPsZkUO6 — FAIMA Doctors Association (@FAIMA_INDIA_) February 3, 2023

FORDA Plea ON MBBS Internship Cut-Off Date

Earlier Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) had also sought an extension of the MBBS internship cut-off date, saying the current decision has far-reaching consequences and has left many students facing a bleak future.

Extension of the NEET PG 2023 Internship Deadline: ABVP’s Letter To Mansukh Mandaviya

The delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also wrote a letter to the Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya requesting an extension of the NEET PG 2023 internship deadline. The student’s group also requested to extend the NEET PG 2023 internship eligibility date to July 31, 2023.

Insufficient Time to Prepare For NEET PG Exam

Following several requests from Indian Medical Association, student union bodies, several state authorities, and prospective candidates, NBE extended the March 31 internship deadline to June 30. However, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), the Indian Medical Association (IMA), and prospective candidates have requested Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to postpone the NEET PG 2023 due to insufficient time to prepare for the exam and a month-long gap between the exam and counselling procedure.

In the Twitter storm which was organized on February 3, lakhs of students have taken to social media to express their concerns, tagging authorities such as Former Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, the Official Twitter Account of the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and using hashtags such as #ResignMansukhMandaviya, #WeWantDrHarshwardhanBack, and #PostponeNEETPG2023.

The Jantar Mantar protest will come next, after which the doctors claimed that they will suspend OPD services, potentially leading to a complete shutdown if their demands are not met. “After Discussion between core group of #FAIMA We have decided to go systematically! First- Twitter Storm Second – Protest at Jantar Mantar Third- Shutting Down OPD Services Fourth- Total Shutdown, “FAIMA tweeted on February 2.

After Discussion between core group of #FAIMA We have decided to go systematically! First- Twitter Storm Second – Protest at Jantar Mantar Third- Shutting Down OPD Services Fourth- Total Shutdown#ResignMansukhMandaviya@mansukhmandviya @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah — FAIMA Doctors Association (@FAIMA_INDIA_) February 2, 2023

The agitating doctors are also demanding the removal of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back Dr Harsh Vardhan. The demand for the health minister’s resignation arose after they received no response from Mandaviya despite their efforts to contact him with their concerns.

I did my best to meet @mansukhmandviya Ji But could not even after appointment!

Now only option is Protest at #JantarMantar ! #ResignMansukhMandaviya#WeWantDrHarshwardhanBack #PostponeNEETPG2023 https://t.co/uvrRe9KTw4 — Dr Manish Jangra (@Dr_ManishJangra) February 2, 2023

NEET-PG 2023 will be conducted in a single day & single session as a computer-based examination on March 05, 2023. NEET-PG 2023 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses of the 2023-24 admission session. For more details, check the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.