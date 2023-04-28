Home

Postpone NEET UG 2023: Medical Aspirants Seek Exam Postponement; Admit Card Awaited

Postpone NEET UG 2023 Latest Update: Citing that some students are under tremendous pressure to prepare for the exam while also dealing with State board exams, aspirants have taken to social media platforms demanding the postponement of exam.

Postpone NEET UG 2023: Last week, some of the students urged PM Modi to defer the exam by one month saying the time provided for preparation is not enough to revise the content of the entrance exam.

Postpone NEET UG 2023 Latest Update: With just nine days left for the commencement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023), the demand to postpone the medical entrance examination has grown larger. However, a section of students is raising concerns about the NEET UG Exam city slip and NEET Admit card release date. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the medical entrance examination in pen and paper mode on May 7, 2023.

The NEET UG 2023 exam city slips inform aspirants of their exam centre. This time, approximately 21 lakh candidates are waiting for the NEET UG exam city slip and admit card. The candidates who have registered for the medical entrance test will be able to download the NEET UG admit card by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Social media platforms such as Twitter are flooded with tweets pleading with the agency to investigate the situation and postpone the exam by a month. The NEET UG exam city slip is expected to be released today, April 28. The admit card is likely to be issued four days before the exam. Medical aspirants have taken to social media platforms demanding the postponement of NEET UG 2023 by using #NEETUG2023POSTPONE, #postponeNEETUG2023, #postponeneetug2023onlytilljune, and #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023. However, the testing agency has not confirmed any postponement of the exam yet. While an official announcement from NTA is awaited, here’s how students have been reacting to admit card release date.

@DG_NTA it’s a exam not a movie..we don’t need suspense..either release admit card or extend the exam date #NEETUG23 #NEETUG2023 #postponeNEETUG2023 — Yubraj Haloi (@HaloiYubraj) April 28, 2023

Ab to admit card release kar do sir ji ..exam ke morning mai milega kya ..#Neet #NEETUG2023 #nta @DG_NTA — Md Khalid (@mdkhalid240) April 28, 2023

#postponeNEETUG2023 Update NEET will postpone for sure

That’s why admit card are not release Confirm — mahesh (@mahesh108086281) April 28, 2023

Is there any tentative date of release of admit card for #NEETUG2023..??#NEET — Kirti jain (@Kirtija16896705) April 23, 2023

How to Download NTA NEET UG 2023 Admit Card?

The Admit Cards of the Candidates will also be easily accessible to them in the DigiLocker at https://digilocker.gov.in, if they provide their consent at the time of online application for the storage of their application data.

Step 1: Visit the official website of at neet.nta.nic.in.

Visit the official website of at Step 2: Go to the link that reads, “Download NEET UG 2023 Admit card.”

Go to the link that reads, “Download NEET UG 2023 Admit card.” Step 3: Enter the required details such as NEET Application number and date of birth.

Enter the required details such as NEET Application number and date of birth. Step 4: Your NTA NEET UG 2023 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Your will be displayed on the screen. Step 5: Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Citing that some students are under tremendous pressure to prepare for the exam while also dealing with State board exams and an increase in COVID cases in India, NEET 2023 aspirants have taken to social media platforms demanding the postponement of NEET UG by a month or two. The candidate will regularly visit the website (https://neet.nta.nic.in//) and also check registered email/SMS for any updates regarding the Examination.

