Postpone NEET UG 2023: Aspirants Sign Online Petition to Defer Undergraduate Medical Entrance Exam

Postpone NEET UG 2023: A group of aspirants has started a petition on Change.org seeking the postponement of NEET UG exams.

Postpone NEET UG 2023 Trends On Social Media; Here's What Students' Say

Postpone NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate on May 7, 2023. NEET UG aspirants set to write the upcoming undergraduate entrance exam are demanding the postponement of the exam. Taking to Twitter, aspirants have been urging postponement using hashtags such as “#NEETUG2023POSTPONE, #postponeNEETUG2023, #postponeneetug2023onlytilljune”. Medical aspirants have also tagged the Education Ministry and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to raise their demands and concerns.

A group of aspirants has started a petition on Change.org seeking the postponement of NEET UG exams. Until the publication of this news, over 650 candidates had signed the petition. “We understand that govt is trying to bring back the pre pandemic academic schedule but postponing neet to just 15 days will not do any harm in our opinion,” reads the text of the petition.

As per the text of the petition, the worried aspirants have shared a few genuine reasons why the authorities should consider deferring the examination. According to this, the petition added, “Clashes with board exam. Although on 7th May there is no board exam but gap between board exam and neet should have minimum 15 days in our opinion. Jammu board has geography exam on 3rd may. It’s not possible for a student to manage this exam along with neet. Punjab board has practicals. Nios board too has exam on 6th and 8th May.”

“Late city intimation. Testing agency should be early with city intimation so that students and their parents can make arrangements according to their centre but there’s no notice yet about this. We do agree that even jee got city intimation just 5 days back but jee has shifts, 2 attempts, and total no. Of aspirants are half of neet . 20 days prior to neet exam play’s a very important role in student’s score. So, disturbances like board, practicals, travelling etc may hinder students preparation. 20 days prior neet should be only denoted to neet,” the petition added.

Taking to Twitter, one medical aspirant said,”🙏Please postpone neet ug 2023 exam. 🙏📚 student are in 1 LACKH PASKAL PRESSURE. 💥 neet ug 2022 exam in Julyneet ug 2023 exam in may ? ⌚Not sufficient time given to prepare for neet ug 2023. 🤦In bihar graduation exams are going on….”

A Twitter user seeking postponement said,” even 20days postponement will be very helpful to neet aspirants And session also won’t be delayed.”

Sir even 20days postponement will be very helpful to neet aspirants

And session also won’t be delayed — srenik raj (@BSrenika) April 27, 2023

Many aspirants requested the National Testing Agency to postpone the examination by a month in view of rising COVID-19 cases. While several students claimed that they are getting less time to prepare for the medical entrance after their board examination. A section of aspirants is warning NEET UG 2023 aspirants to avoid this demand and instead concentrate on their studies. With only 8 days left for the entrance exam to be held, NTA is expected to release the exam city slip and hall ticket. Once the hall ticket is released, registered NEET aspirants can download NEET UG 2023 Admit Card by visiting the official website For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at neet@

