NEET UG 2023: Chorus Grows for Postponing Entrance Exam, Aspirants Flood Twitter With #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023

Updated: April 22, 2023 12:42 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Postpone NEET UG 2023: Some others are warning NEET UG 2023 aspirants to stay away from this demand and focus on preparation.
NEET UG 2023 Postpone Latest Update: The chorus for postponing the undergraduate medical entrance examination – NEET UG 2023 grew louder on Saturday with many aspirants requesting the National Testing Agency to postpone the examination by a month in view of rising COVID-19 cases. While several students claimed that they are getting less time to prepare for the medical entrance after their board examination. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has concluded the Class 12 board examination on April 5, 2023. Meanwhile, NEET UG 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023. If we look closely at the exam schedule, only 32 calendar days were left for the students, after the CBSE Class 12 board examination, to prepare for the competitive examination.

Hashtags like “#NEETUG2023POSTPONE, #postponeNEETUG2023, #postponeneetug2023onlytilljune” are trending on social media, with medical aspirants tagging the Education Ministry and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to raise their demands and concerns. While a section of students has started a Twitter campaign with #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023. Here are some reactions on the microblogging site.

While acknowledging the problems the students are facing, Pradeep Rawat, Social Activist took to Twitter and wrote,” On the request of #NEETUG2023 aspirants,A twitter campaign for their genuine demands will commence from sharp 8pm. Please raise your issues using the hashtag #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023 aspirantsIf you want to amplify then Tweet ,Quote_Tweet ,Retweet,Reply too with the above hashtag…”

Taking to Twitter an aspirant wrote, “As Corona cases are increasing day by day Please help #NEETUG2023 for #NEETUG2023POSTPONE #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023.” Seeking help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, another medical aspirant wrote,”Dear @narendramodi, #NEETUG2023 aspirants are looking for your kind help as Some of them are wanting extra time because of Board Exams and practicals either still going on or recently over.”

However, some others are warning NEET UG 2023 aspirants to avoid this demand and instead concentrate on their studies. With only 15 days left for the entrance exam to be held, NTA is expected to release the exam city slip and hall ticket. Once the hall ticket is released, registered NEET aspirants can download NEET UG 2023 Admit Card by visiting the official website neet.nta.nic.in. The examination will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM. For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in

Published Date: April 22, 2023 12:30 PM IST

Updated Date: April 22, 2023 12:42 PM IST

