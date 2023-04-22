Home

Education

NEET UG 2023: Chorus Grows for Postponing Entrance Exam, Aspirants Flood Twitter With #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023

NEET UG 2023: Chorus Grows for Postponing Entrance Exam, Aspirants Flood Twitter With #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023

NEET UG 2023 Postpone Latest Update: Several students claimed that they are getting less time to prepare for the medical entrance after their board examination.

Postpone NEET UG 2023 Trends On Social Media; Here's What Students' Say

NEET UG 2023 Postpone Latest Update: The chorus for postponing the undergraduate medical entrance examination – NEET UG 2023 grew louder on Saturday with many aspirants requesting the National Testing Agency to postpone the examination by a month in view of rising COVID-19 cases. While several students claimed that they are getting less time to prepare for the medical entrance after their board examination. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has concluded the Class 12 board examination on April 5, 2023. Meanwhile, NEET UG 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023. If we look closely at the exam schedule, only 32 calendar days were left for the students, after the CBSE Class 12 board examination, to prepare for the competitive examination.

Hashtags like “#NEETUG2023POSTPONE, #postponeNEETUG2023, #postponeneetug2023onlytilljune” are trending on social media, with medical aspirants tagging the Education Ministry and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to raise their demands and concerns. While a section of students has started a Twitter campaign with #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023. Here are some reactions on the microblogging site.

You may like to read

While acknowledging the problems the students are facing, Pradeep Rawat, Social Activist took to Twitter and wrote,” On the request of #NEETUG2023 aspirants,A twitter campaign for their genuine demands will commence from sharp 8pm. Please raise your issues using the hashtag #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023 aspirantsIf you want to amplify then Tweet ,Quote_Tweet ,Retweet,Reply too with the above hashtag…”

On the request of #NEETUG2023 aspirants,

A twitter campaign for their genuine demands will commence from sharp 8pm.

Please raise your issues using the hashtag #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023 aspirants

If you want to amplify then Tweet ,Quote_Tweet ,Retweet,Reply too with the above hashtag… pic.twitter.com/JMz8p6kqHO — Pradeep Rawat🇮🇳 (@ThePradeepRawat) April 21, 2023

Dear @PMOIndia ,

Students spend the prime time of their life in understanding science & life. Policy makers must work to enkindle and facilitate growth when such requests are made. India’s future lies on their shoulders. 🙏#PostponeNEETUG | #NEETUG | #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023 pic.twitter.com/BtdTobvmsV — POSTPONE NEET/JEE 2023 (@postpone_neetug) April 21, 2023

Taking to Twitter an aspirant wrote, “As Corona cases are increasing day by day Please help #NEETUG2023 for #NEETUG2023POSTPONE #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023.” Seeking help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, another medical aspirant wrote,”Dear @narendramodi, #NEETUG2023 aspirants are looking for your kind help as Some of them are wanting extra time because of Board Exams and practicals either still going on or recently over.”

Dear @narendramodi , #NEETUG2023 aspirants are looking for your kind help as

Some of them are wanting extra time because of Board Exams and practicals either still going on or recently over. #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023 — Ashish Vyas (@ashishvyas__) April 21, 2023

Punjab, Jammu boards and Practical are clashing

Please help them #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023 — Pawan Bhadana (@erPawanBhadana) April 21, 2023

#NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023 #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023

Please 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 RECONSIDER conductinf NEET on May7th, very hard for NIOS STUDENTS to manage it with our board exams, please postpone.#NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023 — SAFIHA (@BLASHNahifas) April 22, 2023

Atleast consider boards students:-

1. Who have just completed their board exam in mid April

2. Who are still giving their board exams like Punjab & Jammu students

How will they manage?? #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023#NEETUG2023 @DG_NTA @dpradhanbjp @narendramodi — Ephemeral💜 (@Mehro7Vaishnavi) April 21, 2023

Reasons why Neet 2023 should be postponed:

1. Covid cases increasing

2. Droppers who completed their mop up round in Jan barely got 3 months of time

3. Freshers who completed their 12th get one month of preparation time.

4. Punjab boards clashing. #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023 — Kashish (@kashishhh10) April 21, 2023

Please give us more time atleast 4 weeks we did not got enough time just 8 months I sincerely request prashan sir please postpone neet @EduMinOfIndia@dpradhanbjp@PMOIndia#namojihelpneetug2023 — Vajahat (@Vajahat50738676) April 21, 2023

However, some others are warning NEET UG 2023 aspirants to avoid this demand and instead concentrate on their studies. With only 15 days left for the entrance exam to be held, NTA is expected to release the exam city slip and hall ticket. Once the hall ticket is released, registered NEET aspirants can download NEET UG 2023 Admit Card by visiting the official website . For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at neet@

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.