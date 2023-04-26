Home

Postpone NEET UG 2023 LIVE: Check Updates For Admit Card, Exam City Slip, Other FAQs

Postpone NEET UG 2023 LIVE Updates: Hashtags like “#NEETUG2023POSTPONE, #postponeNEETUG2023, #postponeneetug2023onlytilljune” are trending on social media, with medical aspirants tagging the Education Ministry and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to raise their demands and concerns.

Postpone NEET UG 2023: Last week, some of the students urged PM Modi to defer the exam by one month saying the time provided for preparation is not enough to revise the content of the entrance exam.

Postpone NEET UG 2023 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the sole exam conducting body will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2023) on May 7, 2023. However, the chorus for postponing the undergraduate medical entrance examination is growing louder with several aspirants requesting the testing Agency to postpone the examination by a month in view of rising COVID-19 cases. While a section of students claimed that they are getting less time to prepare for the medical entrance after their board examination. Hashtags like “#NEETUG2023POSTPONE, #postponeNEETUG2023, #postponeneetug2023onlytilljune” are trending on social media, with medical aspirants tagging the Education Ministry and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to raise their demands and concerns. Medical aspirants can keep themselves updated about all the NTA NEET UG 2023 latest news and updates, exam pattern changes, exam timings, marking schemes, exam postponement chance, etc. from this article.

