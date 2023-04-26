Top Recommended Stories

Postpone NEET UG 2023 LIVE: Check Updates For Admit Card, Exam City Slip, Other FAQs

Postpone NEET UG 2023 LIVE Updates: Hashtags like “#NEETUG2023POSTPONE, #postponeNEETUG2023, #postponeneetug2023onlytilljune” are trending on social media, with medical aspirants tagging the Education Ministry and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to raise their demands and concerns.

Updated: April 26, 2023 2:40 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Postpone NEET UG 2023: Last week, some of the students urged PM Modi to defer the exam by one month saying the time provided for preparation is not enough to revise the content of the entrance exam.
Live Updates

  • 3:09 PM IST

    Postpone NEET UG 2023 LIVE Updates: Students Make Appeal to Prime Minister Modi

    After writing to the NTA, the medical aspirants made a fresh appeal to Prime Minister Modi to postpone medical exam for at least one month, saying they did not get much time to prepare for the examination.

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has concluded the Class 12 board examination on April 5, 2023. Meanwhile, NEET UG 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023. If we look closely at the exam schedule, only 32 calendar days were left for the students, after the CBSE Class 12 board examination, to prepare for the competitive examination.

  • 2:55 PM IST

    Postpone NEET UG 2023 LIVE Updates: Has NTA Released Any Official Statement Regarding Postponement of Exam?

    NO, NTA has not released any official statement. While an official announcement from NTA is awaited, here’s how students have been reacting.

  • 2:45 PM IST

    Postpone NEET UG 2023 LIVE Updates: Major Reasons Students Want NEET Exam Postponement.

    Citing that some students are under tremendous pressure to prepare for the exam while also dealing with State board exams and an increase in COVID cases in India, NEET 2023 aspirants have taken to social media platforms demanding the postponement of NEET UG by a month or two. While several aspirants express their dissatisfaction with the situation.

  • 2:44 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Exam Postponement LIVE Update: ‘Postpone NEET UG 2023’, Undergraduate Medical Aspirants Demand On Twitter. But what is the issue?

    With the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, closing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) registration window, the demand to postpone the undergraduate medical entrance examination is growing larger.

  • 2:41 PM IST

    Postpone NEET UG 2023 LIVE Updates: When Will NTA Conduct NEET UG Exam?

    NTA will conduct the NEET UG 2023 examination on May 7, 2023.

Postpone NEET UG 2023 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the sole exam conducting body will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2023) on May 7, 2023. However, the chorus for postponing the undergraduate medical entrance examination is growing louder with several aspirants requesting the testing Agency to postpone the examination by a month in view of rising COVID-19 cases. While a section of students claimed that they are getting less time to prepare for the medical entrance after their board examination. Hashtags like “#NEETUG2023POSTPONE, #postponeNEETUG2023, #postponeneetug2023onlytilljune” are trending on social media, with medical aspirants tagging the Education Ministry and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to raise their demands and concerns. Medical aspirants can keep themselves updated about all the NTA NEET UG 2023 latest news and updates, exam pattern changes, exam timings, marking schemes, exam postponement chance, etc. from this article.

Published Date: April 26, 2023 2:39 PM IST

Updated Date: April 26, 2023 2:40 PM IST

