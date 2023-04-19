Home

NEET UG 2023: Major Reasons Why NTA May Consider to Postpone Medical Entrance Exam

NEET UG 2023 Exam Postponement Latest Update: Hashtags such as "#NEETUG2023POSTPONE, #postponeNEETUG2023, #postponeneetug2023onlytilljune" are trending on social media platform - Twitter with medical aspirants tagging the Education Ministry and NTA raising their demands.

NEET UG 2023 Postponement: Scores of medical aspirants are demanding that the examination of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate(NEET-UG 2023) scheduled in May be postponed citing that some students are under tremendous pressure to prepare for the exam while also dealing with State board exams and an increase in COVID cases in India. This year, National Testing Agency will conduct the examination on May 7, 2023. Hashtags such as “#NEETUG2023POSTPONE, #postponeNEETUG2023, #postponeneetug2023onlytilljune” are trending on social media platform – Twitter with medical aspirants tagging the Education Ministry and National Testing Agency (NTA) raising their demands.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Dates Postpone Trend

Since the deadly COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, not just NEET, the academic calendar has been thrown into disarray. NEET examination dates have also been pushed back between 2020 and 2022. Let us compare the original last year’s NEET exam date announced to the actual date to predict whether NEET 2023 will be postponed. The table below shows the original and postponed NEET UG exam dates.

Year Original Dates Postponed Dates 2020 July 20, 2020 September 13, 2020 2021 August 12, 2021 September 12, 2021 2022 July 17, 2022 July 17, 2022

Keep a note: If you closely look at the table, you can notice that the NEET UG 2022 examination date was not postponed. Expressing concern that the NEET UG 2022 exam date is too close to other competitive exams, the medical aspirants also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone NEET UG 2022. They also wrote a letter urging the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the medical entrance exam. Despite multiple requests and pleas from several students and other stakeholders, the NEET UG Information bulletin notification stated the original date as July 17, and it was not postponed.

Earlier in December, NTA released the common examination calendar for the Academic Year 2023-24. According to the academic calendar, the NEET UG 2023 will be conducted on May 7. Meanwhile, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 will be conducted between May 21 to 31, 2023, and from June 1 to June 7, 2023. The academic calendar was published after considering a variety of factors such as to avoid clashes between the major examination. Furthermore, the pandemic scenario is under control in several parts of the country and around the world, making the prospect of NEET UG 2023 being postponed bleak. However, certain factors may cause the NEET UG 2023 exam to be postponed. Let us weigh all arguments for and against changing the exam date.

Postpone NEET UG 2023: Major Reasons Why NTA May Consider to Postpone Medical Entrance Exam

In this article, we have provided you with major reasons why NTA may consider postponing NEET UG 2023 examination.

Several/Multiple requests from NEET Aspirants: If there are numerous student representations or appeals supported by good arguments, NTA may decide to reevaluate pushing back the NEET 2023 date. However, the communication channel would determine this. Social media posts alone wouldn’t make much of a difference. If you write a proper letter or application and address it to the appropriate person, the decision-makers and the authorities might reconsider.

Court order or Higher Authorities' Intervention: The NEET UG 2023 examination will have to be postponed to a later date in accordance with the court order in the event that student organisations or activists file a petition and the court issues a stay order in the examination. Furthermore, if the Ministry of Education or Human Resource Development issues an order or instruction, NTA is obligated to move the NEET UG exam date.

The NEET UG 2023 examination will have to be postponed to a later date in accordance with the court order in the event that student organisations or activists file a petition and the court issues a stay order in the examination. Furthermore, if the Ministry of Education or Human Resource Development issues an order or instruction, NTA is obligated to move the NEET UG exam date. External factors, such as an increase in COVID-19 cases or a natural disaster: Nobody can predict disasters ahead of time. India reported 10,542 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 63,562, as per the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. If the number of cases increases, or certain parts of the country are affected by natural calamity or disaster, NTA will have to postpone the NEET 2023 exam date.

Due to rising cases,its a humble request to nta .nic in to postpone neet ug 2023 ,guys let’s get together and demand for our justice #postponeNEETUG2023 — Khushi Shah (@cupcake7032) April 15, 2023

Clash with other entrance exams or State Board exams: There are a number of other entrances held by other private universities or Board exams that may clash with NEET UG 2023. Although keep a note that NTA has announced the major entrance exam dates in advance to prevent a clash. After considering other factors, NTA may decide to change the exam date to avoid clashes with other exams.

I request NTA to postpone neet ug 2023 to July as we have a lot of time lapse as we completed the board exams late… Also earlier the exam was held in September 2021 and July 2022 but now you are conducting it in May…. Not fair😞#postponeNEETUG2023 — G shiva (@shiva_909) April 16, 2023

Kindly postpone NEET UG -23. NIOS students, we really can’t manage to prepare for NEET, amongst our boards exams, so please Postpone NEET exam, atleast by one month. NIOS STUDENTS also deserve preparation period.🙏🙏🙏🙏@DG_NTA @NUSA_NEETUG @EduMinOfIndia — SAFIHA (@BLASHNahifas) April 19, 2023

#postponeneetug2023

😱How do we prepare for neet 2023? 🤔

💥less than 10 month we had got.

💥In BIHAR graduation anual exams are going on.

❄️student are in 1 LACKH PASKAL PRESSURE.

❄️neet ug 2022 exam in July

neet ug 2023 exam in may ?

☝️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Bhagwan Hu (@BhagwanHu2) April 17, 2023

@EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia

This is a request to postpone the NEET- UG examination 2023.

12th grade students who gave the boards in 2023 are only getting 1 month preparation time. This exam is for future doctors ready to sacrifice their everything, please reconsider. — Kriti Sharma (@KritiSh72352796) April 13, 2023

Postpone NEET UG 2023: Major Reasons Why NTA May Not Consider to Postpone Medical Entrance Exam

In this article, we have provided you with major reasons why NTA may not consider postponing NEET UG 2023 examination.

Restore academic calendar normalcy : The academic calendar has been thrown off for the last two to three years as a result of the pandemic. In an effort to restore normalcy, the NTA is attempting to schedule the NEET exam date in a manner similar to the pre-pandemic era. As a result, unless there is an emergency, NTA will stick to the original date.

: The academic calendar has been thrown off for the last two to three years as a result of the pandemic. In an effort to restore normalcy, the NTA is attempting to schedule the NEET exam date in a manner similar to the pre-pandemic era. As a result, unless there is an emergency, NTA will stick to the original date. Advance announcement of date: Earlier in December 2022, NTA announced the exam date in advance. As a result, students have been informed of the exam date well in advance, allowing them to prepare accordingly.

Earlier in December 2022, NTA announced the exam date in advance. As a result, students have been informed of the exam date well in advance, allowing them to prepare accordingly. Avoiding the extra costs of logistics and other planning: The exam authorities have many arrangements to make, such as finalising the exam centres, setting and printing of question papers, and a variety of other logistic and administrative tasks. The postponement of NEET 2023 would have a significant impact on all of these activities, and NTA would have to incur significant losses. As a result, it is unlikely that NTA will postpone the NEET 2023 exam date.

Avoiding the extra costs of logistics and other planning: The exam authorities need to make numerous arrangements, including deciding on the exam centres, setting and printing the exam question papers, and performing other logistical and administrative tasks. All these activities would be impacted by the postponement of NEET UG 2023, and NTA would suffer significant losses. Thus, it is unlikely that NTA will change the date of the NEET UG 2023 exam. Avoiding inconvenience to well-prepared students: While some students are demanding that the NEET 2023 exam be postponed, there are many students who are well-prepared and are satisfied with the exam date. These students are confident of cracking the exam on the scheduled date, May 7, 2023. The National Testing Agency is expected to release the NEET UG 2023 Exam city slip.

The exam authorities need to make numerous arrangements, including deciding on the exam centres, setting and printing the exam question papers, and performing other logistical and administrative tasks. All these activities would be impacted by the postponement of NEET UG 2023, and NTA would suffer significant losses. Thus, it is unlikely that NTA will change the date of the NEET UG 2023 exam. Avoiding inconvenience to well-prepared students: While some students are demanding that the NEET 2023 exam be postponed, there are many students who are well-prepared and are satisfied with the exam date. These students are confident of cracking the exam on the scheduled date, May 7, 2023. The National Testing Agency is expected to release the NEET UG 2023 Exam city slip. For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at neet@

