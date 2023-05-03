Home

Postpone NEET UG 2023: Over 6000 Aspirants Sign Online Petition To Defer Undergraduate Medical Entrance Exam

NEET UG 2023 Postponement: A section of students claimed that they are getting less time to prepare for the medical entrance after their CBSE and other state board examination.

Postpone NEET UG 2023 Trends On Social Media; Here's What Students' Say

NEET UG 2023 Postponement Latest Update: With only four academic calendar days left for the medical entrance exam to be conducted, several undergraduate medical aspirants are still demanding the postponement of the examination. NEET Aspirants has started a petition on Change.org seeking the postponement of the single largest medical exams. As per recent updates, over 6,000 candidates have signed the petition. “We understand that govt is trying to bring back the pre pandemic academic schedule but postponing neet to just 15 days will not do any harm in our opinion,” reads the petition’s text.

Hashtags such as #NEETUG2023POSTPONE #NEETUG2023 #NEETPOSTPONE #NEETUG2023POSTPONE #postponeNEETUG2023, #postponeneetug2023onlytilljune #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023 are trending on the social media platform.

NEET UG 2023: Check Petition’s Text Here

According to the text of the petition, the worried aspirants have shared a few genuine reasons why the authorities should consider deferring the examination. According to this, the petition added, “Clashes with board exam. Although on 7th May there is no board exam but gap between board exam and neet should have minimum 15 days in our opinion. Jammu board has geography exam on 3rd may. It’s not possible for a student to manage this exam along with neet. Punjab board has practicals. Nios board too has exam on 6th and 8th May.” Check the text of the petition as given on Change.org.

Clashes with board exam. Although on 7th May there is no board exam but gap between board exam and neet should have minimum 15 days in our opinion. Jammu board has geography exam on 3rd may. It’s not possible for a student to manage this exam along with neet. Punjab board has practicals. Nios board too has exam on 6th and 8th May. Late city intimation. Testing agency should be early with city intimation so that students and their parents can make arrangements according to their centre. We do agree that even jee got city intimation just 5 days back but jee has shifts, 2 attempts, and total no. Of aspirants are half of neet . 20 days prior to neet exam play’s a very important role in student’s score. So, disturbances like board, practicals, travelling etc may hinder students preparation. 20 days prior neet should be only denoted to neet. Mbbs 2023-2024 session is not gonna start before December. So, what’s the hurry to conduct the exam in may?

NEET UG 2023 Exam: What Are Students Protesting

The medical aspirants requested the National Testing Agency(NTA), the sole exam conducting body, to postpone the examination by a month in view of rising COVID-19 cases. A section of students claimed that they are getting less time to prepare for the medical entrance after their CBSE and other state board examination.

NOTE: Please note that students want the authorities to postpone the examination by a month. They do not demand the authorities to cancel the examination.

Taking to the Microblogging site – Twitter, NEET Aspirant wrote, “Looks like NTA has LOST it’s LISTENING ABILITY. NEET ASPIRANTS request NTA to POSTPONE NEET UG 2023 for A MONTH.#NEETUG2023POSTPONE #NEETUG2023 #NEETPOSTPONE #request.”

Looks like NTA has LOST it’s LISTENING ABILITY.

NEET ASPIRANTS request NTA to POSTPONE NEET UG 2023 for A MONTH.#NEETUG2023POSTPONE #NEETUG2023 #NEETPOSTPONE #request pic.twitter.com/QHSnOfKn5j — Rahul Aryavarti (@RAryavarti) May 1, 2023

Another aspirant wrote,”Students are like growing branches for a tree depicted country, kindly don’t cut these branches by your ignorance or injustice.”

32 Academic Calendars Left With Students After CBSE Board Examination To Prepare NEET UG 2023 Examination

CBSE concluded the Class 12th Board examination on April 5, 2023. After the CBSE Board Examination(April 5), Only 32 academic calendar days were left for the students to prepare for the medical entrance examination, which is scheduled for May 7. With only 4 days left for the entrance exam to be held, NTA is expected to release the exam hall ticket. Once the hall ticket is released, registered NEET aspirants can download NEET UG 2023 Admit Card by visiting the official website

Candidates must note that NEET UG 2023 Exam city slip has been released on the website. To recall, NEET UG 2023 exam city slip and NEET UG 2023 Admit card are two different documents. For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at neet@

