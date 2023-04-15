'Postpone NEET UG 2023', Undergraduate Medical Aspirants Demand On Twitter.

Home

NEET UG 2023 Exam Postponement Latest Update: NEET 2023 aspirants have taken to social media platforms demanding the postponement of NEET UG by a month or two.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Postponement Latest Update: With the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, closing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) registration window, the demand to postpone the undergraduate medical entrance examination is growing larger. This year, NEET UG 2023 has been scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023, throughout India as well as cities outside India in about 499 cities in Pen and Paper mode (offline).

Over 21 lakh candidates will be appearing for the medical entrance examination. Citing that some students are under tremendous pressure to prepare for the exam while also dealing with State board exams and an increase in COVID cases in India, NEET 2023 aspirants have taken to social media platforms demanding the postponement of NEET UG by a month or two. While several aspirants express their dissatisfaction with the situation.

Keep a note that today is the last date to submit the NEET UG 2023 application form. Candidates can fill up the application form by 11:30 PM on April 15, 2023. Since this is a one-time opportunity being provided to the candidates, candidates are advised to fill their particulars very carefully as no further chance for correction will be provided in the future.

While an official announcement from NTA is awaited, here’s how students have been reacting to the wait for the result:

#NEETUG2023@NTA please postpone neet ug 2023 for 1 month Atleast — Syed Ahmed (@Sa6615266Ahmed) April 11, 2023

Corona cases have drastically risen, kindly hold further dates for the exam as well so that every student can give the exam🙏 — Kriti Sharma (@KritiSh72352796) April 14, 2023

Corona cases have drastically risen, kindly hold further dates for the exam as well so that every student can give the exam🙏.”

Only 6_7 month @DG_NTA — Vikas Gangwar (@Thebossbeby1) April 12, 2023

@DG_NTA kindle request you to please postpone neet ug 2023 examination .80% student suffer from anxiety. I also feel like to commet sucide.. Because every dropper student have only 5 month for preparation — Priyanshi Kushwaha (@Priyans56625644) April 6, 2023

12th grade students who gave the boards in 2023 are only getting 1 month preparation time. This exam is for future doctors ready to sacrifice their everything, please reconsider.,” another said.

12th grade students who gave the boards in 2023 are only getting 1 month preparation time. This exam is for future doctors ready to sacrifice their everything, please reconsider. — Kriti Sharma (@KritiSh72352796) April 13, 2023

year 2022 neet UG – July 17

asking for only to postpone 1 month.

by all neet aspirant. — rai den (@raiden_kami_7) April 14, 2023

Respected Education minister (@dpradhanbjp), we request you to please postpone NEET UG 2023 exam as COVID-19 cases are increasing too much in these days and there is even too less time for preparation between board exams and NEET UG 2023#postponeNEETUG2023 #NEET@narendramodi — Suresh Kumar (@SureshK19065143) April 14, 2023

postpone NEET UG 2023 till july. as covid cases arising day be day and will peak in the month of May , this year we have not get enough time for preparation. exam should be postpone till july. — Shivakar singh (@Shivakar_) April 13, 2023

We need time to revise , so much exam , jee ,neet ,cuet and other exam sir , so that our money and time don’t get to waste .. my humble request . Please 🙏 neet UG postponed this year,we are students not computer..we need time to revise @DG_NTA @narendramodi @postpone_neetug — Iba k (@Ibak35394384421) April 13, 2023

NTA will release NEET UGAdmit Card 2023 anytime soon. Earlier today, NTA released an important notice under which they revised the – Clause 5.2.2. “In pursuance of the Judgment dated 03.02.2023 of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in W.P(C) 891/2021 and connected matters and in supersession of earlier corrigendum dated 31.03.2023 on the subject, aspiring OCI Candidates of NEET (UG) 2023 are hereby informed that the amended provision of Clause 5.2.2 of the Information Bulletin of NEET (UG) 2023 dealing with the Eligibility of OCI Cardholders for NEET (UG), shall be read as follows,” reads the official notification.

For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.